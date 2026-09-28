Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose engaged

Carlos Yulo proposes to his girlfriend Chloe San Jose as seen on the latter's Instagram page on September 28, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines – Olympic medalist Carlos Yulo has proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chloe San Jose.

The aspiring singer posted about their nine-month engagement on Instagram Monday.

“For nine months, we’ve been treasuring this beautiful secret between us, quietly smiling to ourselves and taking our time to cherish it, knowing that one day we’d finally share it with the world,” San Jose wrote.

San Jose posted a carousel of photos that shows Carlos on bended knees and her engagement rings. She recalled their famous love story of a fan meeting her gymnast idol years ago.

She reminisced how she and Carlos weathered storms together, including the times when she found herself at odds with his parents, who were against their relationship.

“We grew up together. We learned together. We fought for each other, protected each other, supported each other, and built a life of our own. Through everything, God has continued to guide us, protect us, and give us the strength to keep going. And looking back now, I’m grateful even for the chapters that weren’t easy, because they brought us here,” San Jose said, stressing that she would always choose Yulo “in every lifetime.”

Carlos remains estranged with his parents, Mark and Angelica, while he and his younger sibling Eldrew, appeared to have gotten close in recent months after the very-public falling out with his parents a few years ago.

The Yulo brothers recently had successful Asian Games stints, with Carlos winning two gold medals while Eldrew fetching a bronze it their events.

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