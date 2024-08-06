Carlos Yulo’s mother eyes legal action vs accusers – lawyer

MANILA, Philippines — Angelica Yulo, the mother of the two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo is considering filing charges against individuals who spread “fake posts” and post “libelous comments” against her, lawyer Raymond Fortun said.

In a statement Monday evening, Fortun said all posts against the Olympian’s mother are “untrue, fake, and mere products of imagination and fantasy by heretofore unknown individuals.”

Fortun warned that the Yulo matriach will tap the help of the National Bureau of Investigation to identify the individuals posting the “harsh and libelous comments” before filing the charges.

His statements were made in response to social media posts alleging a rift between Yulo and his mother over financial issues.

“The public is hereby reminded that the sharing of these fake posts, as well as harsh and libelous comments made in said posts, are also actionable under the Anti-Cybercrime Law. It is advisable that the public delete their comments to avoid prosecution,” Fortun said in a post.

Under the Anti-Cybercrime Prevention Act, libel is defined similarly to how it is in the Revised Penal Code (RPC) but committed through cyberspace.

Its penalty, however, has a one degree higher than what is mentioned in the RPC.

He also noted that the Yulo matriarch had given two media interviews about her son, but mentioned that these were edited, with only select portions being uploaded.

“It is regrettable, albeit expected, that only her comments regarding his relationship with Ms. San Jose were uploaded,” Fortun said.

One of the interviews the lawyer referred if from Bombo Radyo, where the Yulo matriarch mentioned that there rift between their family was caused by the Olympian’s girlfriend.

“Finally, Mrs. Yulo and her family wish to assure the public that they share in the jubilation of the entire nation in the achievements of Carlos Edriel and look forward to welcoming him home,” Fortun said.

In the evening of August 4, Yulo bagged the second gold medal of the Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Philippine government will award him P10 million and an Olympic Gold Medal of Valor to be issued by the Philippine Sports Commission by virtue of Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.

Aside from the government mandated incentives, the two-time gold medalist is also set to receive “gifts” from the country’s top tycoons and a P6 million cash incentive from the House of Representatives.