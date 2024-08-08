'Sanay kami sa asin': Carlos Yulo's dad says they never stole from gymnast's winnings

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's floor exercise final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Andrew Yulo, father of Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, reiterated that money was not an issue in the "family feud" that has gone viral since the gymnast's historic double gold.

Carlos' mother Angelica spoke with media to clear the air about her supposed frustrations with her son, even issuing a public apology to Carlos, and Mark was present to support her.

After briefly mentioning Carlos' girlfriend Chloe San Jose, Mark went on to point out Angelica and Carlos never fought over money.

"P6 million pa lang 'yung pera niya, then naging P11 million. Hindi naubos 'yun. Bakit namin nanakawin yan?" Mark said. "Kung nasa amin 'yung pera, sana umalis na kami sa looban. Sana may mga account na kami, may kotse na kami. Wala nga kami, nagko-commute lang kami."

Mark said it was up to Carlos how he would manage the numerous incentives being given to him by private companies and the government, adding they wouldn't get involved and were used to not having any money.

"Sanay kami sa problema, sanay kami sa... kahit ano lang ang kinakain namin. Sanay kami sa asin," he continued. "Gusto ko sana 'yung masaya lang kami. Gusto ko nga sana mabalik 'yung dati, kasi… kaya lang ngayon? Magulo pala 'pag ganito, 'pag marami kang pera."

He went on to wish time would turn back to 2019 when Carlos wasn't famous yet and the family would always bond together.

Mark repeated Carlos was responsible enough to manage his winnings and incentives, only asking he and Angelica would reconcile, and ended lamenting how people on social media decided to focus on their family issues rather than Carlos' victories.

