Artistic duo Grace Coronel Agbayani and Munte del Rosario

Artistic duo Grace Coronel Agbayani and Munte del Rosario first got together last year, and continues their creative partnership with their latest exhibit at Chef Jessie in Rockwell Makati until Feb. 28.

As a young child, Grace was exposed to the world of fashion and beauty through the example of her mother Florencia Coronel of the famed Cinderella store that offered beautiful clothes for children.

Grace’s love for the visual arts flourished and led her to express herself through painting with over 50 works of art on display. “Playing with brushes and colors allows me to escape, but it also lets me find myself,” she enthused. Using watercolor and acrylic as her medium, her fascination for tone and texture fuels her passion to this day.

Gallery view of Grace Agbayani's paintings

Around seven years ago, Munte del Rosario experimented with oil, charcoal and other media but fell in love with acrylic. Experimenting with various techniques, she zoomed in, focusing on mixed media arts. While starting as a hobby, painting now gives her a sense of accomplishment and complete satisfaction. Her artworks show her personality through the chosen subjects and color choices.

“I enjoy how painting relaxes me; it is very therapeutic since I surround myself with a peaceful ambience while I work by listening to relaxing music in the background,” Munte explained.

Part of the proceeds will go to the Kythe Foundation that gives joy to cancer-stricken children and their families.

Wito Quimson, Jamby Madrigal

Starry night dinner with Wito Quimson

Wito Tuason Quimson held a welcome dinner in her Ritz Penthouse for Australian-based good friends Richard and Miriam Wong. It was a breath of fresh air with the multi-generational mix comprising both “young ones and young once” who intermingled freely among each other — exchanging ideas and talking about the current socio-economic events happening globally today.

Gianna Montinola, Libet Virata, Karen Santos

Amid the balmy cool breeze, guests enjoyed the star-filled evening in Wito’s roof garden penthouse, with the luxuriant foliage overlooking both north and south views of Manila, and the glittering lights of the city brightening the skies above. The weather held up perfectly, allowing guests to enjoy the starry skies.