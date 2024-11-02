Bea Alonzo takes down Lyle Menendez Halloween costume post after criticism

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo drew flak for dressing up as Lyle Menendez for Halloween, prompting her to delete her social media posts.

The deleted posts saw Bea use the caption "Call me Lyle" and the hashtag #Halloween2024 set to Milli Vanilli's "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You."

As of writing, photos of Bea as the older Menendez brother are still up on makeup artist Mark Kingson Qua's Instagram account as he helped Bea with the look, but the comments section of Mark's post is turned off.

Because Bea took down her own post, some individuals called her out instead on remaining recent posts.

Lyle and his brother Erik were convicted of first-degree murder for killing their parents and given a life sentence without the possibility of parole nearly 30 years ago.

The Menendez brothers became a hot topic in 2024 after being the subject of the second season of Netflix's anthology series "Monster" and a documentary film by the streaming platform.

The former project underscored the alleged sexual abuse Lyle and Erik had endured at the hands of their father Jose and also made use of the Milli Vanilli song Bea used in her deleted post.

The district attorney of Los Angeles George Gascón announced last month his office was actively reviewing an appeal filed by the brothers and is asking for a resentencing of the case.

He claimed the brothers — who were 21 and 18 at the time — were not handed the right charge "given the premeditation that was involved" and believes both were "subjected to a tremendous amount of dysfunction in the home and molestation."

Gascón also took into consideration the amount of time the brothers served in prison and their behavior during their sentence.

