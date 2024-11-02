Bea Alonzo collects Spanish residency card, visits Morocco

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo reflected on her quick solo trip to Spain last month when she finally picked up her residency card.

Bea posted on her Instagram account a Reel composed of clips and pictures from her trip, which she called one of her most memorable ones to date.

The actress' initial plan was just to collect her Spanish residency card, but she ended up completing a few first-time experiences.

She danced in a salsa club, ate alone in Michelin-starred restaurants, and went on a spontaneous side trip to Morcco with friends.

The actress even showed videos of the many dishes she tried, whether alone or with companions.

"This experience, though very short, will definitely remain a cherished memory," Bea said.

In the post's comments section, Heart Evangelista and Dimples Romana expressed their joy for Bea, who is now officially a Spanish resident.

As a legal Spanish resident, Bea can now work freely in Europe and be able to visit without a visa to other European countries in the Schengen Area, which include Italy, Switzerland, France, Germany, Portugal, Croatia, Greece, and the Netherlands.

Although not required to stay in Spain, Bea is also eligible to apply for citizenship, though she previously expressed she does not intend to yet.

Bea purchased a P30 million two-bedroom apartment in Madrid in 2022. She was granted a Golden Visa at that time. It is issued to non-European nationals who intend to "make a significant investment in the Spanish economy."

