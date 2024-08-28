More gold for the golden boy: Carlos Yulo receives gold bars from pawnshop

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo (gold) poses during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics men's vault event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Pawnshop Cebuana Lhuillier gifted two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo with three crafted gold bars as a token of his success.

Executives for the pawnshop were present to personally give the gold bars to Yulo in a recent event.

The company's president, Jean Henri Lhuillier, who also heads the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines, said the gold bars "represent Yulo's unwavering commitment to greatness."

He added the Cebuana Lhuillier Bank gave an undisclosed donation to the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines in an effort to boost its grassroots program.

A report from ABS-CBN said the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines received P100,000 from the pawnshop.

The gold bars are the latest rewards Yulo has received since his historic wins at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The gymnast has received nearly P40 million in cash from the government and private companies, a three-bedroom unit from Megaworld, a house and lot from Century Properties Group, cars from Toyota and Cherry Tiggo, and a lifetime of food from Vikings, Pizza Hut, and Dairy Queen.

