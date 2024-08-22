^

MVP rewards Carlos Yulo P10M for double gold in Paris Olympics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 12:42pm
Manny V. Pangilinan gave a cash reward of P10 million to Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo.
MANILA, Philippines — The pocket of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo is still getting deeper.

After winning the historic two gold medals in the Paris Olympics, Yulo will be receiving a P10 million cash reward from sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan, the executive said on Thursday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter,) Pangilinan announced the reward.

Yulo has received multi-million awards for his performance in the Games. Aside from cash, he also received a new car, a condominium unit, a house and lot, among others.

The Golden Boy ruled in the men’s vault and men’s floor exercise in Paris. He became the first Filipino to win two gold medals in the same Olympics and was the second Philippine athlete to bag the top place behind weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Pangilinan also said that he will give P2 million each for Olympic bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

Aside from the athletes, P5 million will also be given to Yulo’s coaching team and P2 million to the boxing coaches.

“Like always, they can count on our continued support until LA 2028. Mabuhay ang atletang Pinoy!” Pangilinan said.

With the Philippines’ 2-0-2 medal tally, the country ended the Paris stint tied with Hong Kong at 37th place.

