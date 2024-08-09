'No pressure, Caloy': Moonstar88 offers free performance to Carlos Yulo's wedding

MANILA, Philippines — When Carlos Yulo decides to tie the knot someday, he will have one less expense to think of because he just got a free service offer from Filipino band Moonstar88.

The band posted on its Facebook about its offer to perform for free on Yulo's wedding.

"Sagot na namin ang tugtugan sa kasal mo, Caloy!" read the band's art card on Facebook.

"Uy, no pressure, Caloy! Kahit umabot pa ng 2088," joked the band on the comment section of its post.

Yulo fetched the Philippines' first double-gold at the Artistics Gymnastics event of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. He topped the men's floor and men's vault finals earlier this week.

The Olympic gold medalist is bound to receive an estimate of P60 million in prizes, which includes P10 million as mandated by law, P6 million from the House of Representatives, a P35-million three-bedroom fully furnished condominium and a P6-million house and lot package in Nasugbu, Batangas, among many others, including a lifetime Vivamax subscription.

