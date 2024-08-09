^

Music

'No pressure, Caloy': Moonstar88 offers free performance to Carlos Yulo's wedding

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 10:59am
'No pressure, Caloy': Moonstar88 offers free performance to Carlos Yulo's wedding
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo’s winning performance at the #ParisOlympics2024 Men's Artistic Gymnastics- Floor Exercise Finals on Saturday August 4, 2024 (PH time).
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — When Carlos Yulo decides to tie the knot someday, he will have one less expense to think of because he just got a free service offer from Filipino band Moonstar88. 

The band posted on its Facebook about its offer to perform for free on Yulo's wedding. 

"Sagot na namin ang tugtugan sa kasal mo, Caloy!" read the band's art card on Facebook. 

"Uy, no pressure, Caloy! Kahit umabot pa ng 2088," joked the band on the comment section of its post. 

Yulo fetched the Philippines' first double-gold at the Artistics Gymnastics event of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. He topped the men's floor and men's vault finals earlier this week. 

The Olympic gold medalist is bound to receive an estimate of P60 million in prizes, which includes P10 million as mandated by law, P6 million from the House of Representatives, a P35-million three-bedroom fully furnished condominium and a P6-million house and lot package in Nasugbu, Batangas, among many others, including a lifetime Vivamax subscription.

RELATED: Carlos Yulo to get lifetime Vivamax subscription

vuukle comment

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

CARLOS YULO

MOONSTAR88

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Keshi visiting Manila in 2025, tickets out now
5 days ago

Keshi visiting Manila in 2025, tickets out now

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Singer-songwriter and producer Casey Thai Luong, better known as Keshi, will make a stop in the Philippines for his "Requiem"...
Music
fbtw
Aerosmith retires from touring, Steven Tyler's full recovery from vocal injury 'not possible'
6 days ago

Aerosmith retires from touring, Steven Tyler's full recovery from vocal injury 'not possible'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Rock band Aerosmith canceled the rest of its "Peace Out" farewell tour as lead vocalist Steven Tyler is unable to recover...
Music
fbtw
Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty to drunk driving charge
6 days ago

Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty to drunk driving charge

By Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
Pop singer Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty on Friday to driving while intoxicated in a virtual appearance before a judge...
Music
fbtw
BINI leader Jhoanna reunites with 'Nation's Girl Group' in LA
6 days ago

BINI leader Jhoanna reunites with 'Nation's Girl Group' in LA

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
After missing to perform in KCON LA 2024 with her group, BINI leader Jhoanna is now in Los Angeles, USA to reunite with the...
Music
fbtw
SB19, Sandara Park join Acer Day 2024
8 days ago

SB19, Sandara Park join Acer Day 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean singer Sandara Park and P-pop boy band SB19 will headline the list of performers for Acer Day 2024 this August 4.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with