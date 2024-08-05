^

House of Representatives doubles incentive for Yulo to P6 million

Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 11:11am
House of Representatives doubles incentive for Yulo to P6 million
MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives will grant Carlos Yulo P6 million in cash incentives after his double gold-medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics — up from the P3 million initially promised when the gymnast snagged his first gold on Saturday.

Yulo, the first Filipino to bring home two medals from an Olympics, will also receive a congressional medal "for his exceptional achievement and contribution to Philippine sports," House Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

The lower house had initially pledged P3 million for gold medalists, but Yulo's second gold in the men's vault exercises final on Sunday, following his win in the men's floor exercise final the day before, doubled his incentive.

The doubled P3-million prize from the House is separate from the P10-million incentive that Filipino Olympic gold medalists are entitled to by law.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez also initiated a fundraising campaign among lawmakers to provide additional cash incentives for Yulo.

Romualdez praised Yulo's win, saying it "highlighted the potential of our athletes to excel in the international arena."

More medals for Philippines

At least two other athletes have also been assured of a medal in the Olympics, namely female boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio.

Villegas is guaranteed at least a bronze after a split decision victory over home bet Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the women’s 50 kg quarterfinal bout on Saturday.
 
Meanwhile, Petecio has secured at least a bronze medal after a unanimous decision victory over China's Zichun Xu in the women's 57 kg quarterfinals on Sunday.

Villegas' next bout in the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, while Petecio's quarterfinal match will be on Thursday. — Cristina Chi

