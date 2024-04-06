Michelle Dee, mom Melanie Marquez join 'It's Showtime' dating segment

MANILA, Philippines — The GMA Network debut of "It's Showtime" became especially more memorable following the participation of reigning Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee and her mother, Melanie Marquez, winner of Miss International 1979.

The mother-daughter duo participated in the noontime variety show's "Expecially For You" segment, where individuals are given the opportunity to blindly interview prospective partners.

Instead of an ex-partner helping out, Melanie took on the role of assisting the tapped Searcher, Michelle, find a potential suitor.

"Kamusta ang puso ko? Kaya nga nandito ako!" Michelle quipped when she was asked by host Vice Ganda, noting her last relationship was in 2020.

Michelle quipped that she flirted and was denied by the Miss Universe crown — which went to Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios — leading Vice to quip back, "At least, maganda ang iyong situationship."

The two beauty queens took turns greeting the studio crowd in their personal fashions, "What's up Madlang, Filipinas" for Michelle and "What's Up, International" for Melanie.

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines admitted that Melanie set very high standards for her potential suitor. These include smart, tall and hardworking.

She even noted that Melanie once gave up her career for love, but for Michelle, that should not be a choice, "I've learned how to love uncondtionally because of my mom."

Michelle shared some downhill moments in past relationships. She had one ex-flame who had a partner right after they split. Her heart was also broken when another ex, who lived with her for a time, would video call with another girl. To add insult to injury, some of her friends knew about it.

The worst experience for her was just as she was starting out in pageantry, around the time she became Miss World Philippines 2019, and her ex made her choose between her career and their relationship.

Coincidentally, that was the only ex Michelle ever introduced to Melanie.

Much like the standards set by her mother, Michelle said she wants to date someone smart and goal-driven, "Do we compliment each other? May chemistry ba? Kaya mo ba akong alagaan? Hindi kailangan mayaman, kailangan hardworking."

The three prospectives Searchees were financial advisor and content creator Kevin Ty, sports broadcaster Martin Javier and Cebu-based corporate and labor lawyer named Oliver.

Oliver ended up being the segment winner, with some nudging Melanie, who earlier quipped she, too, was a Lawyer. Melanie is currently married to American rancher Adam Lawyer, also a lawyer.

"It's Showtime" took GMA's airtime spot vacated by Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc.'s "Tahanang Pinakamasaya" and is back to directly competing against "Eat Bulaga," hosted by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, on TV5.

Michelle will soon crown her successor as Miss Universe Philippines on May 22, who will then go on to represent the Philippines at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

