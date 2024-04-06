'Encantadia' cast reunited: 'Showtime' hosts, GMA-7 stars share stage

GMA-7 stars with ABS-CBN executives (from left): Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, Mikee Quintos, ABS-CBN President Carlo Katigbak, Glaiza de Castro, Gabbi Garcia, Christian Bautista (partially hidden in blue at the back), Sanya Lopez, ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, Jillian Ward and ABS-CBN Chairman of the Board Martin Lopez.

MANILA, Philippines — It was a sight to see "It's Showtime" hosts pairing up with GMA-7 stars on the "Karaokids" segment of the popular noontime show, which is airing for the first time on the channel.

The April 6 episode also saw the the reunion of "Encantadia 2016" stars Glaiza de Castro, Gabbi Garcia and Sanya Lopez, as well as their interaction with "Encantadia" 2005 star Karylle.

Apart from the "Encantadia" stars, GMA-7 talents seen playing on the entertaining segment included Nadine Samonte, Mark Bautista, Christian Bautista, Chanty of Lapillus, Jake Vargas, Mikee Quintos and Jillian Ward.

These stars were paired with "Showtime" hosts: Nadine with Anne Curtis, Mark with Amy Perez, Christian with Jugs Jugueta, Chanty with Kim Chiu, Jake with Vhong Navarro, Mikee with Jhong Hilario and Jillian with Darren Espanto.

The pairings tried to guess the songs sung by former "Isip Bata" contestants.

After two rounds, the tandem of Mark and Amy went to the jackpot round. They were made to guess three songs, which included the GMA song "Kapuso Anumang Kulay Ng Buhay," the ABS-CBN Christmas Station ID "Star ng Pasko" and The Dawn song "Iisang Bangka."

They won the P20,000 cash prize that they gave to a random person at an appointed day and time.

RELATED: 'Pinakamatinding plot twist': 'It's Showtime' stages explosive number in GMA debut