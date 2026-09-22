The art of a Boracay getaway, together at Mandarin Nest

Set along Station 2’s beachfront, the resort brings together comfortable spaces, good food, and activities that make family trips, barkada escapes and group getaways easier to enjoy.

At Mandarin Nest Boracay, a trip to the island is more than a change of scenery, it is an invitation to slow down, reconnect and enjoy the kind of moments that are better when shared.

Set along Station 2’s beachfront, the resort brings together comfortable spaces, good food, and activities that make family trips, barkada escapes and group getaways easier to enjoy.

Because when everyone finally gets to go, even the simplest plans can become part of the adventure.

More than just a place to sleep

Someone wakes up early for the beach, someone sleeps in and someone is still deciding what to wear when everyone else is ready. But that is part of the fun.

Mandarin Nest offers 77 tropical-inspired rooms, including accommodations designed for larger groups and families. Options range from rooms for smaller groups to the Premier Family with Daybed, One Bedroom Premier, and Two Bedroom Premier, which can accommodate up to eight adults and two children.

With everyone staying in one place, the room becomes part of the experience—where mornings begin slowly, plans are made, and the day's stories are retold before everyone calls it a night.

Good food makes the trip better

There is always that one question every group eventually asks: “Where are we eating?” At Hakuna Matata Boracay, the answer can be as easy as gathering around the table.

The restaurant serves group-friendly options such as the Boodle Boat Feast, available in Seafood, All-Meat, and Combo selections. For a more casual bite, guests can go for the Lava Cheese Burger or Hakuna Pizza.

More than simply filling up between activities, shared meals give everyone a reason to pause to talk about the day's adventures, argue over the last piece, or decide where to head next.

A reason to celebrate

Boracay has a way of making ordinary occasions feel special.

A birthday becomes a beachside memory. A reunion becomes an excuse to finally get everyone in one place. Even a simple gathering feels different with the sea and sunset in the background.

Mandarin Nest offers occasion setups, welcome treats, and turndown service for guests marking special moments. For bigger celebrations, the fully air-conditioned Sky Bar can accommodate up to 100 guests, while the Function Room can host up to 30 for more intimate gatherings.

Whether it is a milestone or simply a long-overdue get-together, the setting gives groups more reasons to celebrate together.

Everyone has their own way to unwind

The challenge with group vacations is finding something everyone enjoys.

At Mandarin Nest, guests can spend their time differently without being far apart. Kids can play at the Kids Play Area, while others can work out at the Fitness Area or relax at the Sky Pool.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary afternoon treats through Pamahaw sa Nest, along with a 15-minute foot massage. As the day comes to an end, the Mandarin Nest Sunset Dancers bring music and energy into the evening.

There is no pressure to follow the same schedule. Some can stay active, others can slow down, and everyone can still come together when it matters.

The moments you take home

The best part of a group vacation is rarely the itinerary. It is the breakfast that turned into an hour-long conversation. The poolside laughter. The shared food. The last-minute decision to watch the sunset together. The stories that only make sense to the people who were there.

Mandarin Nest brings these moments into one stay, giving families, friends, reunions, and groups a place to eat, celebrate, unwind and simply be together.

Because a Boracay getaway does not have to be packed with plans to be memorable. Sometimes, all it takes is good company, a little time and a place that gives everyone a reason to stay awhile.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Mandarin Nest is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



