Ube-Matcha Meetup brings food craze to SMDC Fame Mall and SMDC Light Mall

MANILA, Philippines — Calling all ube and matcha lovers!

This season, two of today's most beloved flavors come together for a unique food and lifestyle experience as The Ube-Matcha Meetup makes its way to both SMDC Fame Mall and SMDC Light Mall in Mandaluyong.

Designed as a celebration of all things ube and matcha, the event invites guests to indulge in their cravings, discover new favorites, and connect with fellow enthusiasts through a vibrant community-driven food bazaar experience.

The first leg takes place at SMDC Fame Mall from September 24 to 27, followed by SMDC Light Mall from October 14 to 17, bringing together a vibrant community of matcha drink enthusiasts, ube lovers, café hoppers, and dessert seekers for four days of indulgence, discovery and good vibes.

Inspired by the playful idea of "breaking the glass in case of emergency," The Ube-Matcha Meetup serves as the perfect answer for anyone experiencing a serious ube or matcha craving.

Visitors can explore a curated lineup of food and beverage merchants offering everything from classic favorites to innovative creations featuring these crowd-favorite flavors.

More than just a food bazaar, The Ube-Matcha Meetup is designed as a place to hang out, unwind, and enjoy the atmosphere. Guests can lounge with friends, sip on matcha drinks, enjoy ube-inspired treats, capture share-worthy moments, and immerse themselves in a laid-back environment dedicated to two flavors that continue to capture the hearts of Filipinos.

Whether you're a longtime matcha enthusiast, a devoted ube fan, or simply curious to discover what all the buzz is about, the event offers a welcoming space for everyone.

From refreshing beverages to sweet desserts and to creative culinary twists, visitors can expect a flavorful journey filled with exciting finds and delightful surprises.

So, which side are you on: Team Ube or Team Matcha?

Gather your friends, satisfy your cravings, and experience four days of great food, good company, and relaxing vibes at The Ube-Matcha Meetup, happening at SMDC Fame Mall from September 24 to 27 and SMDC Light Mall from October 14 to 17.

Come for the flavors, stay for the community and discover your next favorite purple or green indulgence.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.