Pinoy creator Vee Camallere showcases CapCut Director Mode for AI filmmaking in Singapore

At CapCut World Singapore, CapCut presented how CapCut Video Studio brings these stages into one connected workspace. Video Studio is CapCut’s web-based AI video workspace for long-form storytelling. Its core workflow is built on an infinite canvas, with an editing timeline available for final production.

CapCut Video Studio brings AI Film production into one connected workspace

MANILA, Philippines — AI filmmaking involves more than generating individual clips. For creators developing episodic stories, production also requires a structured script, recurring characters, consistent environments, shot planning and final editing.

When these steps take place across separate tools, creators must repeatedly transfer files, rebuild sequences and manage assets between platforms.

At CapCut World Singapore, CapCut presented how CapCut Video Studio brings these stages into one connected workspace. Video Studio is CapCut’s web-based AI video workspace for long-form storytelling. Its core workflow is built on an infinite canvas, with an editing timeline available for final production.

CapCut recently introduced Director Mode, an advanced mode in Video Studio dedicated to film and drama production. It combines an AI Agent, a built-in storyboard, leading image and video models, editing tools and reusable Skills within the same project.

Vee Camallere, a web developer from the Philippines, has developed storytelling as a parallel creative practice alongside her work in technology. Vee created the AI series Featherweight, which has reached more than 25 million views across platforms.

With recurring characters, connected episodes and two distinct timelines, Featherweight provides a real-world example of the production demands involved in serialized AI storytelling. At CapCut World, Vee used a 30-second trailer from the series to demonstrate how Director Mode supported the process from the initial premise to the final edit.

Director Mode brings story development onto the canvas

Vee began with a simple premise: an investigator named Daisy takes on a case that leads back to her college years and someone from her past.

Vee entered the premise directly onto the Video Studio canvas and worked with the Agent using language models including GPT and Gemini. Through the conversation, Vee developed key parts of the story, including where the college memories should appear, how quickly the tension should build and when Daisy should realize that the case had become personal.

The Agent responded with follow-up questions and organized Vee's narrative decisions into a three-act outline.

The conversational process allowed Vee to retain control over the pacing, the placement of the college memories and the point at which the case becomes personal. The resulting script remained on the same canvas as the visual assets and production materials used later in the process.

Reusable assets support character and environment consistency

Once the outline was complete, the production moved to one of the central challenges in AI filmmaking: keeping characters and environments consistent across scenes and episodes.

Featherweight depends on viewers recognizing Daisy across both the present-day investigation and the college-memory sequences, making continuity central to Vee's production process. Vee provided the Agent with Daisy's character profile, covering both her appearance and her role in the story.

The profile captured the contrast at the center of the character: a sharp and driven investigator who still carries the weight of her college years. Using image models such as GPT Image and Nano Banana within Video Studio, Vee generated a complete character sheet and refined it through further conversation with the Agent.

After the character was finalized, Vee saved Daisy as a character asset. The same process was used for the other characters in the series. For Featherweight, this meant that Daisy and the rest of the cast could remain recognizable from scene to scene and episode to episode, without being rebuilt for every new sequence.

Video Studio applies a similar process to environments. Vee provided notes for key locations, including the police headquarters, college campus and library. The Agent developed the spaces from multiple angles and could also generate a floor plan. Vee then adjusted details such as layout and lighting before saving each environment for continued use.

By keeping the characters and locations as reusable assets, Director Mode helped maintain the same visual identity as the story moved between scenes.

Storyboard and editing remain in the same workspace

With the script, characters and environments prepared, Vee selected the relevant assets and asked the Agent to turn them into shots.

Video Studio generated a storyboard that organized the story into scenes and included production details such as shot type and dialogue. Vee could then rearrange shots, change their order, or split and combine scenes directly on the canvas.

Individual shots could also be revised without regenerating the full sequence. When an early version of a shot showing Daisy running through the streets did not fit the story, Vee regenerated that specific shot and retained the rest of the storyboard. For Vee, this turned the storyboard into a directing space, where one moment could be tested and revised without disrupting the rest of the sequence.

The production used Seedance 2.5 to carry the selected characters, environments and shot directions into the video sequence. Across the 30-second trailer, Daisy and the story's locations remained consistent from one shot to the next.

Video Studio's built-in editing timeline then allowed Vee to arrange and trim the footage, add subtitles and apply effects. The project could move from storyboard to final edit without requiring the shots to be downloaded and reconstructed in a separate editor.

Skills make production methods reusable

For creators producing a series, efficiency also depends on preserving the methods that already work. Video Studio allows creators to save prompts, visual treatments and production methods as reusable Skills.

In Featherweight, color helps Vee distinguish between the story’s two timelines. Scenes set during the present-day investigation have a cold, blue tone, while Daisy's college memories use a warmer look. Vee saved both color-grading approaches as custom Skills, allowing the appropriate treatment to be applied to new clips whenever the story moved between the two timelines.

In addition to custom Skills, Video Studio includes a library of official Skills for tasks such as copywriting, screenwriting and storyboarding. Creators can use these as starting points for areas of production in which they have less experience.

More time for storytelling

Across the production process, Vee remained responsible for the central creative decisions: how the tension should build, how Daisy should look, which shots carried the story and how the two timelines should feel. Video Studio connected these decisions to the production work required to turn them into a finished trailer, while saved characters, environments and Skills allowed established creative choices to carry into later scenes and episodes.

For a creator developing a series alongside a career as a web developer, the benefit extends beyond producing one video more quickly. Reducing repeated setup and tool switching gives Vee more time to focus on the story and its characters.

“AI definitely helps me work faster, but what matters is the time it gives me back,” Vee said. That time can be used to refine the characters, tension and details that shape the story.

CapCut is an all-in-one AI-powered creative platform. CapCut World in Singapore, held from September 5 to 6, has concluded, and the global event series will continue in Los Angeles in October and London in November.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by CapCut. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.