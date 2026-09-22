VST ECS strengthens enterprise portfolio, expands cybersecurity offerings through partnership with Akamai

MANILA, Philippines — VST ECS Phils., Inc., the country's leading ICT distributor, is expanding its enterprise technology portfolio through a new partnership with Akamai Technologies, the cloud and security company that powers and protects businesses online.

The appointment strengthens VST ECS's portfolio with advanced cybersecurity and cloud capabilities, giving its channel partners and customers broader access to enterprise-grade digital protection solutions.

As organizations across the Philippines become increasingly dependent on cloud environments, digital platforms, APIs and connected applications, cybersecurity has become a critical business priority.

Through this partnership, VST ECS now offers Akamai's security solutions—including application and API security, DDoS protection, Zero Trust security, microsegmentation, bot protection, DNS security and cloud security—as part of its expanded enterprise solutions portfolio.

This addition allows VST ECS to support a wider range of industries: helping banks and financial institutions protect digital banking platforms and APIs, enabling retail and e-commerce businesses to safeguard online transactions and manage malicious bot activity, and strengthening the resilience of citizen-facing digital services for government and public-sector organizations.

For enterprises operating hybrid and multicloud environments—including BPOs, telecommunications companies, and healthcare organizations—VST ECS can now also offer Zero Trust and microsegmentation capabilities that help strengthen access controls and limit the movement of threats across critical systems.

"Cybersecurity has become a fundamental business priority as organizations become increasingly dependent on digital platforms, cloud environments, and connected applications," said Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VST ECS Phils. Inc.

"Our partnership with Akamai gives our customers and partners access to technologies that can help protect critical digital assets, strengthen cyber resilience, and support the secure growth of their businesses,” Go added.

Through this appointment, Akamai's portfolio of cybersecurity solutions becomes more accessible to organizations across the country, leveraging VST ECS's expansive and highly diversified channel ecosystem.

"Strengthening our partnership with VST ECS in the Philippines as we continue to expand Akamai's reach and support for customers and partners is important," said Gordon Woo, regional sales director, Akamai Technologies.

"With organizations facing an increasingly complex security landscape, our channel ecosystem plays an important role in helping customers protect their applications, APIs, infrastructure, and digital experiences. Together with VST ECS, we look forward to enabling our partners with the technology, expertise and support they need to address these evolving customer requirements and create new opportunities for growth."

The partnership reflects VST ECS's continued expansion of its enterprise portfolio to help organizations secure, build, and scale their digital operations, while reinforcing Akamai's commitment to supporting the resilience and performance today's connected environments require.

To learn more about VST ECS's expanded cybersecurity offerings and how the Akamai partnership can support your organization's digital security needs, contact Ven Mabanglo, Product Manager – Akamai, at [email protected].

Editor’s Note: This press release from VST EC is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.