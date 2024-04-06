^

Entertainment

'Pinakamatinding plot twist': 'It's Showtime' stages explosive number in GMA debut

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 6, 2024 | 1:09pm
'It's Showtime' on GMA during the April 6, 2024 episode.
Screengrab via Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Noontime variety show "It's Showtime" made an explosive debut on GMA Network with all of its main hosts contributing to an energetic opening number.

Anne Curtis and Karylle kicked off the show with a performance of "Power" by Little Mix, followed by a solo rope-dancing routine by Kim Chiu.

Afterwards, Kim danced a regular choregraphy before the camera shifted to Amy Perez, Jackie Gonzaga and Cianne Dominguez, who all joined the previous three women in finishing the song.

Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz then pulled out electric guitars to perform "Let Me Entertain You" by Robbie Williams, primarily sang by Ogie Alcasid and Darren Espanto.

The remaining hosts, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez, MC "Muah" Calaquian and Lassy Marquez danced during the rock-powered number.

The opener took a grand turn when a "Dune"-inspired video of Vice Ganda played that shifted to showing Vice sitting above the GMA logo found on the network's main building.

"This is no longer a dream, this is reality," Vice said in the video before transitioning back to the "It's Showtime" studio.

Vice wore a celestial white-gold outfit as they sang "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons, dressed down for "Like A Champion" by Selena Gomez, then another outfit change for "Hall of Fame" by The Script.

After a powerful monologue detailing their personal journey to becoming "Asia's Phenomenal Unkabogable Star," Vice wrapped up the opening number with "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled with all the hosts greeting and shouted "Happy birthday, Vice Ganda!" during the chorus. Vice Ganda turned 48 years old last March 31. 

"We are making history today on... 'It's Showtime'!" Anne said following the theme song, and everyone in the studio shouted, "What's up, what's up, what's up, Madlang Kapuso!"

Vice called the show finding a new home in GMA the "pinakamatinding plot twist ng dekada," acknowledging the presence of several ABS-CBN executives in the audience, like Carlo Katigbak, Cory Vidanes and Mark Lopez while mentioning several GMA executives.

Vhong confirmed that "It's Showtime" would air on GMA from Monday to Saturday, then jokingly mistook Minty Fresh — who was present with fellow drag queens Precious Paula Nicole, Captivating Katkat and Brigiding — for Vice.

"Pangako namin sa inyo na pasayahin kayo araw-araw," Vice said as they touched on their prior monologue and blew out a birthday cake. "Kung hindi natin kaya magpaganda, magpatawa na lang."

Later during the Karaokids segment, the "It's Showtime" hosts were joined by Kapuso stars Sanya Lopez, Gabbi Garcia, Glaiza de Castro, Nadine Samonte, Mark Bautista, Christian Bautista, Chanty of Lapillus, Jake Vargas, Mikee Quintos and Jillian Ward.

Vice invited the GMA stars to shout their signature greeting — which came out in a mix of "What's up Madlang People" and "What's up Madlang Kapuso!" — prompting the birthday celebrant to quip, "Kitang-kita natin ang pagkakaisa."

"It's Showtime" took the spot vacated by Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc.'s "Tahanang Pinakamasaya" and is back to directly competing against "Eat Bulaga," hosted by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, on TV5.

ABS-CBN

GMA

GMA NETWORK

IT'S SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME

VICE GANDA
