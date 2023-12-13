A vibrant homage to the festive season

Modern, eclectic attitude: Esprit’s Holiday 2023 collection features pieces to be worn for all occasions, like festive prints, logo-printed tees, knit sweaters, versatile hoodies, denim pieces, and chic jackets, available at Esprit stores nationwide.

MANILA, Philippines — Esprit's Holiday 2023 campaign is a vibrant homage to the festive season, intertwining the brand’s signature attitude with a playful twist on traditional holiday advertising. Evoking the rule-breaking attitude that the brand has become legendary for, Esprit reimagines a campaign that captures the essence of the holiday season.

The Holiday 2023 collection continues to feature Esprit's sustainable fashion practices, from sourcing to production, and highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to eco-friendly practices. Defined by a modern, eclectic attitude that is synonymous with the versatility of style, the Holiday collection features pieces to be worn for all occasions, like festive prints, logo-printed tees, knit sweaters, versatile hoodies, denim pieces, and chic jackets. Each piece reflects a unique aspect of the holiday spirit, blending traditional elements with a contemporary touch.

Esprit is exclusively distributed by Cinderella Marketing Corporation. Stores are located at SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Vmall Greenhills, Robinsons Magnolia, Glorietta 3, Newport Mall, TriNoma, Lucky Chinatown Mall, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Feliz, Centrio Mall Cagayan De Oro, Abreeza Davao and Acienda Desiger Outlet Mall.

