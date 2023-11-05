Limited-edition UNICEF Christmas cards feature Malang artworks

This year, UNICEF’s Christmas cards showcase Malang’s legacy with two iconic artworks selected from his family’s private collection: "Family in Barrio" (1967) and "Vendors" (1998).

MANILA, Philippines — If you are looking for a more meaningful way to celebrate Christmas this year, why not make an impact on the lives of vulnerable children by donating to UNICEF?

Each P1,000 donation to UNICEF earns you a set of 10 limited-edition Christmas cards featuring the masterful artworks of renowned Filipino artist Mauro "Malang" Santos.

During his lifetime, Malang was a cartoonist, illustrator and painter known for his exceptional command of color and vibrant depictions of folk life in the Philippines.

He started his creative career at age 19 working for Manila Chronicle, where he gained popularity with his comic strip "Kosme, the Cop-Retired." As a painter, Malang skillfully combined artistic inspirations from famous painters, such as Pablo Picasso, Paul Klee and Marc Chagall, while infusing his unique improvisations into his works.

In 1964, he was awarded Artist of the Year by the Society of Philippine Illustrators and Cartoonists. He was also recognized by the City of Manila with the Guide of Arts and Culture Award in 1981.

"Vendors" by Malang is one of the card designs

A set of 10 cards, featuring five of each of these artworks, is available for a donation of P1,000. Every contribution goes to UNICEF’s efforts to help vulnerable children access education, health and nutrition, protection and support during emergencies.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Malang's family for graciously sharing inspiring masterpieces this Christmastime to support our work for the most vulnerable children,” said Cristina Bertolino, officer-in-charge-chief of Fundraising, UNICEF Philippines.

She added: “When you offer a UNICEF Christmas card to a loved one or friend, you are not merely giving a gift; you are also bringing a child one step closer to a brighter future.”

This year’s campaign, with Malang’s works on the cards, continues the tradition of renowned artists generously contributing their time and talent to support UNICEF programs. In 2021, UNICEF introduced Christmas cards that featured works by Filipino designer Robert Alejandro. In 2022, the Slice of Life design by National Artist Larry Alcala, which portrays the typically joyous Paskong Pinoy, were featured.

This Christmas, share a meaningful gift by giving UNICEF cards featuring Malang’s masterpieces and make a lasting difference in children’s lives. Get a set of cards for P1,000 by visiting https://donate.unicef.ph/campaign/christmascards.

