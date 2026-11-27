A golden love to keep

Atruly enchanting evening of elegance and heartfelt celebration marked the 50th wedding anniversary of society philanthropist Virginia Lane and her husband, Gerry Lane, which coincided with Virginia’s birthday, at the Main Lounge of the Manila Polo Club in Makati City.

Attended by family and friends who flew in from Jakarta, Melbourne, Tokyo, California, Geneva and other destinations, the memorable affair evoked the romantic splendor of Regency-era England, with guests dressed in exquisite 19th-century-inspired finery.

(From left) Jason Garrido Lane, Nicole Dy Lane, Michael Lane Hansen, Dwad Aidan Garrido Lane, and Connor Lane Hansen

Guests savored delectable Italian specialties by renowned restaurant Cibo, while the gracious couple requested no gifts and instead encouraged donations to their chosen charity. More than a celebration of 50 wonderful years together, the occasion was a beautiful testament to enduring love, cherished friendships, gratitude, and the joy of sharing one’s blessings.

(From left) Roisin Lane Hansen, Ted Sulisto, Iñaki Araneta, Kasper Hansen, and Fiona Lucas Araneta

Of gratitude and glamour

John Gaddi with celebrants Milo Bondoc, Sonny Tanchanco and Beging Soriano

The Manila Ballroom of the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City came alive with triple celebrations, heartfelt tributes and fabulous entertainment as Club Bulakeño past presidents and advisors Milo Bondoc and Sonny Tanchanco, together with newly appointed Zonta Area 5 director Beging Soriano, hosted a much-anticipated Thanksgiving gala.

(From left) Jeff Soriano, Bea Soriano Dee, Charo Soriano, BJ Soriano, Ava Jugueta, Medar Bollozos and Nixon Bollozos

Guests enjoyed a sumptuous 10-course lauriat feast, lively performances by comedy icon Nanette Inventor and international dance champion Neil Murat, a spirited fashion parade, and nostalgic melodies by Bobby del Rosario’s Something Special Band.

Adding to the significance of the glittering affair were the birthday celebrations of Milo, Sonny and Beging, as well as the golden wedding anniversaries of Milo and Nitoy Bondoc, who marked 50 years of marriage, and Sonny and John Gaddi, who celebrated 50 years together. It was truly a memorable commemoration of love, friendship, gratitude and a lifetime of cherished milestones.

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You may email me at jjlitton@indanet.com. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH, and on Instagram: @jayellesph.