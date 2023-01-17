^

Lifestyle

Chinese medicines Pinoys swear by

OH LA LAI - Lai S. Reyes - The Philippine Star
January 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Chinese medicines Pinoys swear by
Dr. Lyllian Banzon

Pharmaceutical drugs aren’t the only way to combat common maladies like cough, cold, fever, even menstrual pain.

From culinary herbs to fruits and veggies, you can definitely find an alternative cure right from your own kitchen.

For example, those strawberries in the fruit basket you got during the holidays can ease a longstanding dry and hacking cough. And that leftover celery, when mixed with honey or cooked in vinegar, can be a big help for people who have hypertension and high blood pressure.

More and more people use Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to not only fight common diseases, but also prevent them. This ancient system of health and wellness has been used in China for thousands of years.

Unlike Western medicine, which sees the body as a machine, TCM “sees the body as a garden.”

White Flower Oil

“In Western medicine, when a person is sick, we just focus on a certain body part and fix it,” explains Dr. Lyllian Banzon, acupuncturist and team physician of the Philippine National Women’s Football Team. “TCM sees the body as a garden. When there is a disease, we look at the landscape — the factors that can affect the general health of a person. We ask questions. All aspects of the body and health are taken into consideration. It’s a holistic practice.”

Dr. Banzon has been practicing TCM for seven years now. After graduating from the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, she took a TCM program for doctors under HealthDev Clinics.

“Later on that program was moved and is now under the Ateneo Chinese Studies,” she shared.

Dr. Banzon also took a short course in Taipei, Taiwan, under the Taiwan International Healthcare Training Center and sports acupuncture course in San Diego, California.

When asked what motivated her to take up TCM, the triathlete lady doctor replied, “I had chronic migraine when I was a senior in college. I went to different western doctors — neurologists, internists and ophthalmologists — but they didn’t solve my problem.”

Although a bit skeptical, Dr. Banzon decided to try acupuncture.

“And it worked,” she enthused. “It completely cured my migraine.”

Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa

According to her, acupuncture can help with almost any illness.

“Some patients opt for acupuncture to help with pain management, fertility, insomnia, stress, anxiety, digestive tissues, immune support, and metabolic health, among others,” she added.

So how does it work?

“Acupuncture generally works by balancing a person’s qi (vital life force),” Dr. Banzon explained. “It can be deficient or stagnant. There are also other aspects taken into consideration. Your acupuncturist will look at the disease pattern, which is equivalent to a diagnosis, and choose particular acupuncture points that have specific functions that will help bring your body back to proper health and balance.”

Acupuncture should only be administered by a qualified acupuncturist, who has undergone years of training.

“Just be wary because there are some practitioners who just did a few weeks’ training,” she added.

And yes, acupuncture is safe under a qualified and diligent acupuncturist.

Aside from acupuncture, here are some of the traditional Chinese medicines even Pinoys swear by:

White Flower Oil. Life’s daily stresses — work, relationships, and bills to pay — often cause you headaches. It’s time to unleash your inner tita — or shall I say, auntie? — and bring out that tiny bottle you’ve been hiding in your purse. All you need is a drop or two, and gently massage the temples (the soft spot between the corner of your eye and your ear). For insect bites, just dab a drop or two on the affected area.

Wah Sing Zihua Embrocation Purple Flower Oil. A favorite pasalubong — of titas — from Hong Kong, the Purple Flower Oil helps ease dizziness, headache, common cold or stuffy nose, motion sickness, vomiting, abdominal pain, and insect bites. Author Letty Lopez always keeps a bottle in her purse. “I use it at the onset of headaches. Just dab it on the sides of the forehead, behind the neck, and behind the ears,” she shared. “I also dab a bit on the face mask — atop the nose area — to help me breathe easier.”

Tiger Balm. How can so much relief be packed into such a tiny jar? This soothing balm Chinoys love soothes tired muscles and relieves muscle pain. It’s also a favorite of arthritis sufferers. If you need something stronger, opt for the white variant — Tiger Balm Ultra.

Tiger Balm Joint Rub. This non-greasy lotion, which was recommended by Lifestyle writers Pepper Teehankee and Marbee Go during a pharmacy run in Singapore, gives a warming sensation for quick relief from arthritis and joint pain, which my parents suffer from. It contains glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM. With its convenient pump, it allows arthritis sufferers to dispense the product easily anytime, anywhere.

Ming’s Pei Pa Koa candies. Who doesn’t love Ming’s Pei Pa Koa candies? Made from natural herbs, loquat, and honey extracts, it relieves discomfort from coughs, colds, sore throat, hoarseness, or loss of voice, and the like (except loss of smell and taste. You need a different medication for that!).

Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa. Just like the candy, this pleasant-tasting natural herbal-based liquid is specially formulated and provides instant relief of minor discomforts such as sore mouth and sore throat.

Po Sum On medicated oil. Pharmaceutical drugs may not be your only path to pain relief. Po Sum On Medicated Oil is an alternative remedy for simple backaches, arthritis, sprains, bruises, as well as inflammation.

Jade Cranes menthol stick. It helps soothe and relieve headaches caused by hot weather, the environment, and motion sickness.

Bao Fu Ling Skin Cream. This is used to treat athlete’s foot, skin burns and scalds, severe insect bites, and other skin irritations.

PHARMACEUTICAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tech to wear to keep fit in 2023

Tech to wear to keep fit in 2023

By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 2 hours ago
Wearable technology is high up on the list of fitness trends for 2023. In fact, it ranks number one on the annual list published...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel is vindicated after she gets massive online support and even toured the headquarters...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel is vindicated after she gets massive online support and even toured the headquarters...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel is vindicated after she gets massive online support and even toured the headquarters...
On the Radar
fbtw
Latest
abtest
El Salvador to host 72nd Miss Universe at the end of 2023

El Salvador to host 72nd Miss Universe at the end of 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
El Salvador will be the host country of the 72nd edition of Miss Universe at the end of 2023, organizer announced earlier...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Pinoy fashion designer explains inspo behind Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel's evening gown

Pinoy fashion designer explains inspo behind Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel's evening gown

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino fashion designer Rian Fernandez explained the inspiration behind Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel's evening ...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'Back to the powerhouses': An initial analysis of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant

'Back to the powerhouses': An initial analysis of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Fil-American R'Bonney Gabriel of Texas, USA won the Miss Universe 2022 title by besting 83 other national delegates at the...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe 2022

Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The winner of Miss Universe 2022 is R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA, giving her country its record 9th crown,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Vice Ganda, Ayn Bernos react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe 2022 exit

Vice Ganda, Ayn Bernos react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe 2022 exit

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrities were quick to share their reactions on social media upon seeing Celeste's unexpected early exit.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with