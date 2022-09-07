^

Lifestyle

'Aquaman,' 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa cuts braids for a cause

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 3:22pm
'Aquaman,' 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa cuts braids for a cause
Jason Momoa advocates for the ban of single-use plastics. He was recently designated as an Advocate of the United Nations Environment Program for Life Below Water.
Jason Momoa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa did it again.

In his effort to remind people why he hates plastics, he just cut his braids and called on people to stop using single-use plastics. 

"Aloha everyone. Hand me those braids. Shaving off the hair," the actor said while his hairstylist was shaving the side of his head. 

He showed his cut braids and remarked how he felt the wind with his new hairdo.  

"Do it for the single use plastics. I'm tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop. Plastic forks. All that shit that goes into our lands, our ocean. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me. Help me," Momoa pleaded. 

He suggested that one can reduce the use of plastic by bringing your own canteen or water bottle. The United Nations (UN) said that every year, an estimated five to 12 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean.

On June 27, Momoa was designated by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) as its Advocate for Life Below Water. Life Below Water is Goal 14 of UN's Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, which calls on preservation of marine resources and biodiversity.

A week prior to his post yesterday, Jason posted anew about his environmental advocacy. 

"THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW. As UNEP’s advocate for Life Below Water and Aquaman, I call on our global leaders to negotiate an ambitious, future-proof, international, legally binding instrument on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. We are polluting and overfishing our oceans. Climate is heating it up, taking away its oxygen and turning our oceans more acidic. We are threatening the very existence of life below water. It cannot wait. Our people and planet are counting on YOU. Do the right thing and act now," he wrote. 

"The Vampire Diaries" star Ian Sommerhalder left a comment on this post by agreeing with Jason. 

"You are so right my brother! How in the hell did we get here? Thank you for your continued work we need your voice and power brother. So proud of you. Keep crashing," said Sommerhalder who later corrected his last comment from "crashing" to "crushing." 

It is not the first time for Jason to call for the end to single-use plastics. In 2019, he starred in a viral public service announcement that called on its ban. 

RELATED: Jason Momoa and James Wan did not want Amber Heard cut from 'Aquaman 2'

JASON MOMOA

SINGLE-USE PLASTICS

UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMME

UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray expressed her excitement and optimism for the Philippines as a host for the 2023 FIBA World...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray expressed her excitement and optimism for the Philippines as a host for the 2023 FIBA World...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray expressed her excitement and optimism for the Philippines as a host for the 2023 FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray expressed her excitement and optimism for the Philippines as a host for the 2023 FIBA World...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
WATCH: Kadayawan Festival returns in-person to Davao City

WATCH: Kadayawan Festival returns in-person to Davao City

By Kristofer Purnell | 24 minutes ago
The Kadayawan Festival in Davao City celebrated its 37th edition as it returned in-person for the first time since 2019.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Noli de Castro features Cavite artist making action figures from recycled slippers

Noli de Castro features Cavite artist making action figures from recycled slippers

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Action figures and other pop culture figurines made from recycled slippers were the centerpiece subject on the latest episode...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'The earlier the better': Dimples Romana gives Christmas shopping tips

'The earlier the better': Dimples Romana gives Christmas shopping tips

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress Dimples Romana shared tips on early Christmas grocery shopping. 
Lifestyle
fbtw
Atasha Muhlach to represent Philippines in Paris debutante ball, Miel Pangilinan rocks disco debut

Atasha Muhlach to represent Philippines in Paris debutante ball, Miel Pangilinan rocks disco debut

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Miel Pangilinan marked her debut with a disco-themed 18th birthday party last September 2. Atasha Muhlach, meanwhile, is set...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Iya Villania admits making the first move on Drew Arellano

Iya Villania admits making the first move on Drew Arellano

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actress Iya Villania spilled the beans on how she and husband Drew Arellano got together by admitting it was she who...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with