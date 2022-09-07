'Aquaman,' 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa cuts braids for a cause

MANILA, Philippines — "Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa did it again.

In his effort to remind people why he hates plastics, he just cut his braids and called on people to stop using single-use plastics.

"Aloha everyone. Hand me those braids. Shaving off the hair," the actor said while his hairstylist was shaving the side of his head.

He showed his cut braids and remarked how he felt the wind with his new hairdo.

"Do it for the single use plastics. I'm tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop. Plastic forks. All that shit that goes into our lands, our ocean. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me. Help me," Momoa pleaded.

He suggested that one can reduce the use of plastic by bringing your own canteen or water bottle. The United Nations (UN) said that every year, an estimated five to 12 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean.

On June 27, Momoa was designated by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) as its Advocate for Life Below Water. Life Below Water is Goal 14 of UN's Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, which calls on preservation of marine resources and biodiversity.

A week prior to his post yesterday, Jason posted anew about his environmental advocacy.

"THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW. As UNEP’s advocate for Life Below Water and Aquaman, I call on our global leaders to negotiate an ambitious, future-proof, international, legally binding instrument on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. We are polluting and overfishing our oceans. Climate is heating it up, taking away its oxygen and turning our oceans more acidic. We are threatening the very existence of life below water. It cannot wait. Our people and planet are counting on YOU. Do the right thing and act now," he wrote.

"The Vampire Diaries" star Ian Sommerhalder left a comment on this post by agreeing with Jason.

"You are so right my brother! How in the hell did we get here? Thank you for your continued work we need your voice and power brother. So proud of you. Keep crashing," said Sommerhalder who later corrected his last comment from "crashing" to "crushing."

It is not the first time for Jason to call for the end to single-use plastics. In 2019, he starred in a viral public service announcement that called on its ban.

