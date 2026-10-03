Doug Kramer calls for compassion, grace amid knocks vs Patrick Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — Former basketball player Doug Kramer called for generous forgiveness after criticism was hurled at his brother-in-law Patrick Garcia and his comments about ex-partner Jennylyn Mercado.

Patrick caused a stir in an interview with showbiz reporter and talent manager Ogie Diaz when he opened up about his relationship with Jennylyn, nearly two decades after their highly publicized breakup and the birth of their son Alex Jazz.

The interview marked Patrick's most detailed public account of his breakup and a paternity issue with Jennylyn since their relationship ended in 2008.

Following the interview's circulation, many Filipinos began to take sides on the issue. Some backed Patrick like his wife Nikka, while others defended Jennylyn such as husband Dennis Trillo and longtime manager Becky Aguila.

Doug and his wife Cheska, Patrick's older sister, appeared to get caught in the crosshairs as both like Patrick limited the ability to comment on their social media posts.

These include Doug and Cheska's individual Instagram posts and the Facebook account of Team Kramer, which also documents the lives of their children Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin. Comments, however, on Team Kramer's YouTube channel are still open.

Last October 2, Friday, Doug posted on his Instagram account and Team Kramer's Facebook account a graphic calling for peace among everyone. Comments were turned off on both posts.

"Fight hate with love, resentment with light. Cruelty is an echo of unrest within, yet not every stone thrown is purely blind," the social card read. "Perfection isn't human; we all stumble along the way."

"Grace is needed both ways — we all hurt others, and we also feel pain. So extend forgiveness generously; none of us walk with clean hands."

The graphic closed with, "Hold fast to your warmth and keep moving forward. Refuse to return the sting, and let compassion break the heavy chain," bookended by a praying emoji.

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