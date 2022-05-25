^

Jason Momoa and James Wan did not want Amber Heard cut from 'Aquaman 2'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 6:53pm
Jason Momoa and James Wan did not want Amber Heard cut from 'Aquaman 2'
From left: "Aquaman" director James Wan and stars Amber Heard and Jason Momoa during their Asian press conference in Manila on Tuesday.
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho

MANILA, Philippines — The highly-publicized defamation trial of ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is heading towards its final stages, but still more information about how the issue has affected the actors are coming out.

Before Amber's lawyers rested their defense, entertainment industry expert Katherine Arnold took to the stand to testify that the actress was almost taken out of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" had it not been for director James Wan and star Jason Momoa.

“In February 2021, there were conversations that... I’m going to be technical with you, her option for employment was not going to be exercised. They may not have hired her again,” Katherine said on the stand.

She continued saying Amber's management fought hard for her inclusion, and that the studio ended up hiring her not just through those efforts but "because star Jason Momoa and director James Wan committed to her.”

Amber had previously said her role in the film was trimmed down because of her split with Johnny, to which Katherine added by saying Warner Bros. was ready to fire the actress due to the negative publicity erupting from the case.

RELATED: Amber Heard's defense rests in Johnny Depp defamation trial

But Warner Bros. chief Walter Hamada, who also took the stand, shut down that statement by saying the reason behind any possible firing of Amber was because of the lack of chemistry she had with Jason.

"The reality is it's not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry," Walter said. "You know it when you see it."

Walter also explained that the planned plot earlier on was going to circle around Jason and Patrick Wilson's Orm, which was why Amber's character was trimmed down.

Johnny had filed suit against Amber over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp's name was not mentioned but is seeking $50 million (P2.6 billion) in damages.

Amber countersued, asking for $100 million (P5.2 billion) and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

RELATED: Kate Moss expected to testify at Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

AMBER HEARD

AQUAMAN

JAMES WAN

JASON MOMOA
FDCP launches streaming platform featuring classic films

FDCP launches streaming platform featuring classic films

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
The Film Development Council of the Philippines has launched its own streaming platform which will have hundreds of Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rita Moreno joins 'Fast X' cast as Dominic Toretto's grandmother

Rita Moreno joins 'Fast X' cast as Dominic Toretto's grandmother

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The "Fast and Furious" franchise has seen the biggest stars join the series, but none as decorated as newcomer Rita Moreno...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Liza Soberano wants to pursue a career in Hollywood. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray is 'kilig' to celebrate Sam Milby's birthday in Canada

Catriona Gray is 'kilig' to celebrate Sam Milby's birthday in Canada

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby recently celebrated his birthday with girlfriend Catriona Gray in Canada.
Entertainment
fbtw
Samuel L. Jackson to join Chris Pratt in animated 'Garfield' movie

Samuel L. Jackson to join Chris Pratt in animated 'Garfield' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson has been tapped to join the animated "Garfield" movie which has fellow Marvel actor Chris...
Entertainment
fbtw
