^

Weather

Habagat to drench Luzon — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 30, 2025 | 8:36am
Habagat to drench Luzon â€” PAGASA
Commuters endure long lines as they wait for passenger jeepney along Molave Street in Project 3, Quezon City under torrential rain on June 23, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat may bring rains to parts of Luzon on Wednesday, July 30, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its forecast, PAGASA said the habagat may affect central and northern Luzon.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley and Rizal may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The habagat may also bring occasional rains to the Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra and Benguet.

PAGASA warned residents in affected areas of possible flooding and landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms, also due to the habagat.

Forecast wind and coastal water conditions. In extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said that strong winds from the southwest are expected, leading to rough coastal waters with waves reaching 2.8 to 4.0 meters. 

The western section of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds, also from the southwest, resulting in moderate to rough coastal waters with wave heights between 2.1 to 3.4 meters. 

For the rest of the country, winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south to southwest and coastal waters will be slight to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

HABAGAT

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Emong'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Emong'

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Emong", the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 3 up as 'Emong' intensifies into severe tropical storm

Signal No. 3 up as 'Emong' intensifies into severe tropical storm

By Cristina Chi | 6 days ago
Severe Tropical Storm Emong strengthened Thursday morning, July 24, while barreling toward Northern Luzon, prompting PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised in Ilocos, La Union, Pangasinan due to 'Emong'
play

Signal No. 1 raised in Ilocos, La Union, Pangasinan due to 'Emong'

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
The state weather bureau has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Region 1 as Tropical Depression Emong...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Crising", the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
'Crising' may landfall in Cagayan, Babuyan Islands by Friday afternoon

'Crising' may landfall in Cagayan, Babuyan Islands by Friday afternoon

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 days ago
State meteorologists forecast that Tropical Storm Crising may make landfall over Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands later this...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Emong&rsquo; weakens into severe tropical storm after landfall in Ilocos Sur

‘Emong’ weakens into severe tropical storm after landfall in Ilocos Sur

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 days ago
Tropical cyclone Emong has weakened into a severe tropical storm after making landfall in the vicinity of Candon City, Ilocos...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 4 up in 2 areas as &lsquo;Emong&rsquo; nears second landfall in Ilocos

Signal No. 4 up in 2 areas as ‘Emong’ nears second landfall in Ilocos

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 days ago
Typhoon Emong is expected to make its second landfall on Friday morning, July 25, over parts of the Ilocos region, with the...
Weather
fbtw
'Emong' nears landfall, bringing threat of storm surges

'Emong' nears landfall, bringing threat of storm surges

By Ian Laqui | 5 days ago
Typhoon Emong maintained its strength Thursday evening as it moved slowly toward potential landfall near the western portion...
Weather
fbtw
Tropical Storm Dante exits PAR &mdash; PAGASA

Tropical Storm Dante exits PAR — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 5 days ago
PAGASA said Dante had exited PAR and was estimated to be 775 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving north at...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with