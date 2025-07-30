Habagat to drench Luzon â€” PAGASA

Habagat to drench Luzon — PAGASA

Commuters endure long lines as they wait for passenger jeepney along Molave Street in Project 3, Quezon City under torrential rain on June 23, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat may bring rains to parts of Luzon on Wednesday, July 30, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its forecast, PAGASA said the habagat may affect central and northern Luzon.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley and Rizal may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The habagat may also bring occasional rains to the Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra and Benguet.

PAGASA warned residents in affected areas of possible flooding and landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms, also due to the habagat.

Forecast wind and coastal water conditions. In extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said that strong winds from the southwest are expected, leading to rough coastal waters with waves reaching 2.8 to 4.0 meters.

The western section of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds, also from the southwest, resulting in moderate to rough coastal waters with wave heights between 2.1 to 3.4 meters.

For the rest of the country, winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south to southwest and coastal waters will be slight to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 0.6 to 2.1 meters.