'Emong' weakens; Signal No. 2 still raised
MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Emong has weakened from a severe tropical storm to a tropical storm, but Signal No. 2 remains raised in several areas as it barrels toward the Babuyan Islands and Batanes on Friday, July 25.
State weather bureau PAGASA said that Emong will pass close or over Babuyan Islands and Batanes this afternoon while moving north-northeastward. The cyclone is forecast to weaken as it heads out of the Philippine area of responsibility.
PAGASA hoisted the following tropical cyclone wind signals:
Signal No. 2
- Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Burgos, Bangui)
- Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela)
- Batanes
- Babuyan Islands
- Northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes)
Signal No. 1
- Rest of Ilocos Norte
- Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Cervantes)
- Abra
- Rest of Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Rest of mainland Cagayan
- Northern portion of Isabela (Quirino, Mallig, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Roxas, San Manuel)
While Emong has weakened, the soouthwest monsoon is still expected to bring widespread rain across the country.
PAGASA has also issued a gale warning over several areas, warning sea travelers to take caution. The following areas could expect the following wave heights:
- Up to 5.5 meters: The eastern seaboards of mainland Cagayan; the seaboard of Isabela.
- Up to 4.5 meters: The seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales; the western seaboards of Bataan and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands; the remaining seaboards of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- Up to 3.5 meters: The northeastern seaboard of Aurora; the western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian Islands, Cavite, and Batangas; the remaining seaboard of Occidental Mindoro.
- Up to 2.5 meters: The seaboards of Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Kalayaan Islands, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and Antique; the remaining seaboard of Bataan, Aurora, Cavite, Batangas, and Calamian Islands; the southern seaboard of Quezon; the eastern seaboard of Oriental Mindoro; the northern and western seaboards of Romblon; the western seaboard of Aklan including Caluya Islands; the eastern seaboards of Catanduanes and Davao Oriental.
- Up to 2.0 meters: The seaboards of Northern Samar and Surigao del Sur; the remaining seaboards of Bicol Region, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, and Romblon; the southwestern seaboard of Negros Occidental and Iloilo; the western seaboard of Guimaras
