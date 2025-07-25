'Emong' weakens; Signal No. 2 still raised

A satellite image rendering of the weather over the Philippines on Friday, July 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Emong has weakened from a severe tropical storm to a tropical storm, but Signal No. 2 remains raised in several areas as it barrels toward the Babuyan Islands and Batanes on Friday, July 25.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that Emong will pass close or over Babuyan Islands and Batanes this afternoon while moving north-northeastward. The cyclone is forecast to weaken as it heads out of the Philippine area of responsibility.

PAGASA hoisted the following tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 2

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Burgos, Bangui)

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela)

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes)

Signal No. 1

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Cervantes)

Abra

Rest of Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Rest of mainland Cagayan

Northern portion of Isabela (Quirino, Mallig, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Roxas, San Manuel)

While Emong has weakened, the soouthwest monsoon is still expected to bring widespread rain across the country.

PAGASA has also issued a gale warning over several areas, warning sea travelers to take caution. The following areas could expect the following wave heights: