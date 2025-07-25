^

Weather

'Emong' weakens; Signal No. 2 still raised

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 3:29pm
'Emong' weakens; Signal No. 2 still raised
A satellite image rendering of the weather over the Philippines on Friday, July 25, 2025.
PAGASA website

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Emong has weakened from a severe tropical storm to a tropical storm, but Signal No. 2 remains raised in several areas as it barrels toward the Babuyan Islands and Batanes on Friday, July 25.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that Emong will pass close or over Babuyan Islands and Batanes this afternoon while moving north-northeastward. The cyclone is forecast to weaken as it heads out of the Philippine area of responsibility. 

PAGASA hoisted the following tropical cyclone wind signals: 

Signal No. 2

  • Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Burgos, Bangui)
  • Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela)
  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes)

Signal No. 1

  • Rest of Ilocos Norte
  • Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Cervantes)
  • Abra
  • Rest of Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Rest of mainland Cagayan
  • Northern portion of Isabela (Quirino, Mallig, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Roxas, San Manuel)

While Emong has weakened, the soouthwest monsoon is still expected to bring widespread rain across the country. 

PAGASA has also issued a gale warning over several areas, warning sea travelers to take caution. The following areas could expect the following wave heights: 

  • Up to 5.5 meters: The eastern seaboards of mainland Cagayan; the seaboard of Isabela.
  • Up to 4.5 meters: The seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales; the western seaboards of Bataan and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands; the remaining seaboards of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Up to 3.5 meters: The northeastern seaboard of Aurora; the western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian Islands, Cavite, and Batangas; the remaining seaboard of Occidental Mindoro.
  • Up to 2.5 meters: The seaboards of Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Kalayaan Islands, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and Antique; the remaining seaboard of Bataan, Aurora, Cavite, Batangas, and Calamian Islands; the southern seaboard of Quezon; the eastern seaboard of Oriental Mindoro; the northern and western seaboards of Romblon; the western seaboard of Aklan including Caluya Islands; the eastern seaboards of Catanduanes and Davao Oriental.
  • Up to 2.0 meters: The seaboards of Northern Samar and Surigao del Sur; the remaining seaboards of Bicol Region, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, and Romblon; the southwestern seaboard of Negros Occidental and Iloilo; the western seaboard of Guimaras

EMONGPH

HABAGAT

PAGASA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Typhoon 'Emong' may intensify ahead of Ilocos landfall on July 25
play

Typhoon 'Emong' may intensify ahead of Ilocos landfall on July 25

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Typhoon “Emong” may pick up a bit more strength before making landfall over La Union or Ilocos Sur early Friday,...
Weather
fbtw
'Emong' nears landfall, bringing threat of storm surges

'Emong' nears landfall, bringing threat of storm surges

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Typhoon Emong maintained its strength Thursday evening as it moved slowly toward potential landfall near the western portion...
Weather
fbtw
Tropical Storm Dante exits PAR &mdash; PAGASA

Tropical Storm Dante exits PAR — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
PAGASA said Dante had exited PAR and was estimated to be 775 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving north at...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Emong&rsquo; intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

‘Emong’ intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Tropical Cyclone Emong (international name: Co-May) strengthened into a typhoon on Thursday morning, July 24, as it tracked...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Crising", the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
July 24: Heavy to torrential rains to drench most of Luzon as 'Emong' enhances habagat

July 24: Heavy to torrential rains to drench most of Luzon as 'Emong' enhances habagat

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Heavy to torrential rains may continue drenching much of Luzon on Thursday, July 24, as Severe Tropical Storm Emong and an...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 3 up as 'Emong' intensifies into severe tropical storm

Signal No. 3 up as 'Emong' intensifies into severe tropical storm

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Severe Tropical Storm Emong strengthened Thursday morning, July 24, while barreling toward Northern Luzon, prompting PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Dante'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Dante'

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Dante", the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
'Emong' a tropical storm within hours as LPA slightly nears PAR

'Emong' a tropical storm within hours as LPA slightly nears PAR

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Tropical Cyclone “Emong” strengthened into a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon, July 23, PAGASA reported...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with