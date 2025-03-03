How to stay safe during extreme heat? Here's what health experts say.

MANILA, Philippines — In early March 2025, schools began canceling classes again as the scorching heat poses a risk for students and teachers. On days like these, how can you stay safe and cool?

The state weather bureau PAGASA forecasted temperatures ranging from 27°C to 46°C across most regions on Monday, March 3, with many areas reaching around 40°C.

With extreme heat, the public is urged to take precautions against fatigue, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of these conditions include headaches, vomiting and muscle cramps.

The longer a person is exposed to extreme heat, the higher the risk of heat stroke — a life-threatening condition that health officials warn can cause loss of consciousness, confusion or seizures if left untreated.

For those experiencing these symptoms, the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday advised the following steps:

Move the person to a shaded, well-ventilated area.

Remove outer clothing.

Apply a cold compress, ice packs, cool water, or a damp cloth to the head, face, neck, armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin.

If the person is conscious, encourage them to take slow, frequent sips of cold water.

Seek medical help immediately by contacting emergency services or bringing them to the nearest hospital.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, health officials recommend the following:

Drink seven to eight glasses of water daily.

Avoid iced tea, soda, coffee and alcohol.

Opt for juice, which contains sugar and salt to help replenish electrolytes.

Limit sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and stay in shaded areas whenever possible.

Wear hats, caps, use umbrellas and apply sunblock.

Choose light, loose-fitting clothing.

Work and school. In an interview with Teleradyo, Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo suggested that field workers, such as traffic enforcers, follow a rotation schedule every two hours and take breaks by walking in a shaded area for 30 minutes.

Heavy-duty tasks for field workers, typically performed during the day, can be scheduled in the early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler.

To stay productive, schools and other institutions are advised to replace outdoor activities with indoor ones, or at least have physical activities under a covered area with proper ventilation and access to clean water.

Filipinos should also avoid moving directly from extreme heat to air-conditioned or very cold spaces, as the sudden temperature change may trigger asthma or bronchospasm, a condition where the airway muscles tighten.

Domingo also urged the public to drink water regularly instead of waiting until they feel tired or thirsty. He encouraged parents to help their children develop the habit of staying hydrated by also giving them a jug of water to bring to school.

Cooling homes and workspaces. At home, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends opening windows at night to cool the space. However, if outdoor temperatures are higher than indoors, it is best to keep windows closed and cover them with blinds or shutters during the day.

Climate change. While the amihan season, which brings cool winds, is not over yet, PAGASA stressed the importance of monitoring daily temperatures.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2024 was the hottest year on record, with temperatures exceeding the 1.5°C global warming threshold. Human-induced activities that increase greenhouse gas emissions continue to drive climate change, fueling more extreme weather events like high temperatures and stronger storms.