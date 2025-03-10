^

Shear line, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, rains to Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 8:44am
A busy street in Quiapo in Manila in an undated photo.
Marfil Graganza Aquino via Pexels

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems are anticipated to bring rains across Luzon on Monday, March 10, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

In its daily weather forecast, PAGASA stated that the shear line may affect Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon, while the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," may impact extreme Northern Luzon.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Albay are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The shear line may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the Ilocos Region.

The state weather bureau has warned residents in these areas of the potential for flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

PAGASA has also warned residents in these areas of the potential for flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Batanes and the Babuyan Islands may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

