'Choi-Wan' trough to affect Mindanao, parts of Visayas

Motorists and pedestrians are drenched by heavy rain in Quezon City as the enhanced southwest monsoon (Habagat) continues to batter Metro Manila and neighboring provinces with strong winds and heavy rainfall on August 8, 2026

MANILA, Philippines — The trough of a typhoon internationally named Choi-Wan may bring rains over Mindanao and parts of the Visayas on Sunday, October 4, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 5 a.m., Choi-Wan was estimated at 2,585 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph. It was moving north-northeastward at 15 kph.

Mindanao, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas and Southern Leyte may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of Choi-Wan.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.