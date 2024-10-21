Cyclone 'Kristine,' poised to become a typhoon, enters PAR

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has reported that tropical cyclone locally named "Kristine," which is yet to have an international name, entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) early Monday morning, October 21, 2024.

As of 4 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Kristine was located approximately 1,050 km East of Southeastern Luzon. The storm is currently moving west-southwestward at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour (kph)

Kristine has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, with gustiness of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA has also raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Luzon: Catanduanes

Visayas: Northeastern portions of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience strong winds within the next 36 hours. Minimal to minor impacts on life and property are possible.

Forecast

PAGASA Forecast track of Tropical Depression Kristine as of Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

PAGASA estimates that Kristine will intensify into a tropical storm within the next 12 hours. It may reach severe tropical storm category by Tuesday afternoon or evening and potentially become a typhoon by Thursday afternoon or evening.

The storm is expected to make landfall over Northern Luzon by Friday afternoon, October 25, 2024.