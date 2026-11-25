Fact check: Trump didn't make Marcos wait at ASEAN Summit red carpet

MANILA, Philippines — A TikTok video falsely claims that US President Donald Trump made President Bongbong Marcos wait at the red carpet of the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

The November 16 post from user Papa De Channel claims that Trump kept Marcos, along with First Lady Liza Marcos, waiting for his arrival at the summit's red carpet.

Text placed on the video, “Trump makes Marcos wait on the red carpet for his arrival at ASEAN Summit,” emphasizes the claim.

However, the footage was obtained from the YouTube channel ShanghaiEye, affiliated with the state-owned Shanghai Media Group.

The video shows the arrival of different leaders and delegates for the opening ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit on November 15, greeted by Marcos and the first lady.

The date, "November 15, 2026," is visible in the upper-right corner of the video.

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced on November 11 that Trump was expected to arrive in the Philippines on November 17 for the ASEAN-US Special Summit.

Trump landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on November 17.



—

Voiced by Janelle Liong

Script and editing by Geraldine Santos