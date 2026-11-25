DOJ seeks to retain P100 daily food allowance for inmates in 2027

Newly transferred inmates at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm on March 27, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has proposed retaining the P100-per-day food allowance for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in its 2027 budget.

Sen. Francisco "Kiko" Pangilinan, sponsor of the department’s budget, confirmed the proposal during the Senate budget hearing on Wednesday, November 25, saying the amount would remain the same "despite the rising prices."

Asked by Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto if the allowance would suffice, Pangilinan explained that the DOJ had issued a department order to implement the Sagip Saka Act in its concerned offices.

The law allows government offices to purchase produce and other agricultural goods directly from farmers and fisherfolk without the need for public bidding.

Full implementation would allow them to reduce food costs, as market prices of produce, according to Pangilinan, are around triple the goods’ farmgate rates.

The department, meanwhile, moved to increase the medical allowance to P30 from P20.

This allowance does not cover the gynecological needs of female PDLs.

Instead, these needs are charged to the PDLs’ hygiene allowance, which has been P3,000 per year since 2022.

The Commission on Human Rights has previously called on legislators to adapt PDL allowances to current economic challenges.

In October 2026, inflation soared to 7.8%, the highest rate seen in almost four years. For rice and corn—which comprise more than 92% of agricultural damage attributed to the Super El Niño so far—inflation accelerated to 20.7% from 20.3% and 19.3% from 17.3%, respectively.

The impact of these losses will be reflected in the Philippine Statistics Authority's inflation data for November 2026.