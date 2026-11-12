Donald Trump to join Marcos, ASEAN leaders for Manila summit on Nov. 17

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.

MANILA, Philippines — US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit in Manila on November 17, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday, November 11.

Trump is among the foreign leaders expected to join the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, which the Philippines will host from November 15 to 18 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will lead the meetings as the Philippines wraps up its year as chair of the regional bloc before handing over the leadership to Singapore.

One of the major issues facing ASEAN is the long-delayed negotiations with China for a South China Sea Code of Conduct, which aims to prevent maritime disputes and incidents from escalating into conflict.

ASEAN had set a 2026 target to conclude the negotiations, but it remains uncertain whether the agreement will be completed before the Philippines ends its chairship.

The summit will open on November 15 with plenary and retreat sessions, where leaders will review the Philippines' priorities and discuss the situation in Myanmar.

Leaders from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam are expected to attend. Myanmar will be represented by the director general of its Foreign Ministry's ASEAN Affairs Department.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and a representative of the International Monetary Fund will also take part as “Guests of the Chair.”

The Related Summits, or the Plus One Summits, with ASEAN's dialogue partners will be held from November 16 to 17. These will bring together representatives from Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, the United Nations and the United States.

On November 17, Marcos will chair the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit with China, Japan and South Korea, as well as the 21st East Asia Summit, which tackles regional strategic, political and economic concerns.

The Philippines is also expected to present the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, a proposed binding regional agreement on digital trade and cooperation.

Marcos will lead the closing ceremony and turn over the ASEAN chairship to Singapore before the ASEAN-US Special Summit, which Trump is expected to attend.

Trump last visited the Philippines in 2017 for the ASEAN Summit during his first term. He is scheduled to travel to China afterward for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Shenzhen.

His expected visit has drawn opposition from civil society groups, some of which have announced plans to hold protests.

Malacañang has declared November 16 to 18 special non-working days in Metro Manila to help ease traffic and ensure the security of visiting leaders and delegates. — with a report from Cristina Chi