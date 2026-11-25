Kitty Duterte to appeal Supreme Court ruling on father's ICC arrest

Photos courtesy of the International Criminal Court show former president Rodrigo Duterte during his first in-person appearance before the tribunal since his arrest in March 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the children of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte will appeal the dismissal of the habeas corpus petition over his arrest and handover to the International Criminal Court.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 25, Paolo Panelo, counsel for Duterte’s daughter Veronica "Kitty" Duterte, said that they would file a motion for reconsideration before the high court.

“Yesterday we received, with deep disappointment, the Supreme Court’s ruling dismissing the petitions for habeas corpus as moot, and declining to pass upon the legality of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s rendition to The Hague,” Panelo said.

“With due respect, the decision effectively reduces the great writ of habeas corpus to a race to remove the person detained outside Philippine territory before the courts can act,” he added.

Along with Veronica, his brothers, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City 1st District), also filed habeas corpus petitions for their father on March 12, a day after the former president was handed over to the ICC.

The Supreme Court ruled that the petitions of the Duterte siblings are moot, as the former president is already under the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Improper joinder

Aside from dismissing the petitions, the Supreme Court said that there was an improper joinder of causes of action in the petition.

The high court, citing the rules of court, explained that “a joinder of causes of action shall not include special civil actions or actions governed by special procedural rules.”

“Taking cue from these legal and jurisprudential precepts, the Court is constrained to disallow the instant attempt to combine a petition for the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus with a petition for certiorari and/or prohibition,” the Supreme Court said.

“Since the former constitutes a special proceeding and the latter is classified as a special civil action, these two actions cannot be joined in a single pleading,” it added.