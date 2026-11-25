Supreme Court should have ruled on legality of Duterte's ICC arrest — Leonen

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen delivers a lecture during the IBP Human Rights Symposium and Award Ceremony at Crowne Plaza in Ortigas on Dec. 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court should have ruled on the habeas corpus petition filed by former President Rodrigo Duterte challenging his arrest and transfer to the International Criminal Court, Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said.

In his 58-page concurring and dissenting opinion on the ruling, Leonen agreed to dismiss the petition on the ground of mootness but pointed out that the high court missed an opportunity to establish clear guidelines on how international arrest warrants must be executed under the Constitution.

“Summary or extrajudicial killings sponsored by an administration of government are consequential. They impact not only our country but the international community as well. We should take judicial notice that, when sponsored by an administration of government with widespread consequences, its principal perpetrators can be many, and thus arrest and surrender to the International Criminal Court is capable of repetition. That the person of an accused will be surrendered to an International Criminal Court in The Hague means it can evade our review. It can evade review, especially when done in the manner done to the Petitioner in this case. Thus, I cannot agree that we dismiss the Petition by simply declaring that it is moot. That may be politically expedient. That approach tends to undermine our legitimacy as the Court of last resort if we do not provide the clearest guidelines for the bench and bar and, by implication, our law enforcement agencies on the application of the protection of human rights in our laws and the Rome Statute as read through our Constitution.”

The consolidated petitions for a writ of habeas corpus—filed by Duterte’s children, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Veronica and Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City 1st District)—challenged the legality of the former president's arrest and subsequent transfer to The Hague.

The majority of the Supreme Court justices dismissed the petitions as moot, given that the former president is already in the physical custody of the ICC, which has the competence to determine its own jurisdiction.

Leonen, however, warned that simply declaring the petitions moot is a "politically expedient" cop-out that undermines the Supreme Court's legitimacy as the court of last resort.

“The constitutional issues raised in the present Petitions are grave and serious and capable of repetition, yet evading review. This case cannot simply be dismissed on the ground of mootness, even if doing so may be the politically expedient resolution,” Leonen said.

“As the Court of last resort, we must not shirk our duty of providing the clearest guidelines for the bench and the bar and, by implication, our law enforcement agencies. That is the resolution that would best safeguard and operationalize the human rights provisions under the Rome Statute, which are read through our Constitution,” he added.

Because the former president’s alleged co-perpetrators remain at large in the Philippines and could face similar sudden arrests and transfers, Leonen insisted that the Supreme Court must issue authoritative guidelines to govern future cases.

“It will shape how our trial courts treat the next person arrested for surrender to an international tribunal, and how lawyers advise the officers who make the arrest. If we do the expedient thing and leave the question unanswered, we teach the bench and the bar that comfort, convenience, and the political agenda of the day may decide what due process requires. That would be a lesson in a lesser version of our profession, and this Court should not be the one to teach it,” Leonen said.

"While upholding the International Criminal Court's jurisdiction to prosecute his offenses, this Court should also have made clear that the manner of his surrender was inconsistent with our own legal order," he added.

Hasty arrest

Duterte was taken into custody at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on March 11, 2025, based on an ICC arrest warrant and an Interpol diffusion request.

Within hours, he was placed on a plane destined for The Hague, with custody officially transferred to the ICC by the following day.

Leonen pointed out that this rapid-fire transfer completely bypassed local judicial systems, violating Duterte's right to due process under the Constitution.

Under Article 59 of the Rome Statute—which remains binding on the Philippines for acts committed prior to its 2019 withdrawal—any person arrested under an ICC warrant must be brought "promptly" before a competent judicial authority in the custodial state.

Leonen argued that Philippine authorities were duty-bound to present Duterte before a local court to verify his identity, ensure proper process was followed, and confirm his constitutional rights were respected.

“Moreover, because he was arrested and surrendered on the same day (March 11, 2025), former President Duterte was also completely deprived of his lawful opportunity under Article 59(3) of the Rome Statute to apply to any competent domestic authority for interim release pending surrender to the International Criminal Court,” Leonen said.

“The principal constitutional defect lay not in the absence of a fresh determination of probable cause that question belonged to the issuing international court or tribunal but in the total absence of any judicial review: former President Duterte was taken and flown to The Hague within hours, without any judicial imprimatur sought by his captors. That omission was a real violation of his right to be free from seizure except through judicial process,” he added.

Protecting the powerless

Leonen acknowledged that Duterte is widely despised by many for the alleged summary executions committed during his administration's "war on drugs.”

He noted that denying Duterte due process might "win wide acclaim" and satisfy those seeking accountability.

However, Leonen cautioned that the Supreme Court cannot decide cases based on political comfort or visceral temptation.

He stressed that the legal procedures bypassed in Duterte's arrest are the same safeguards that protect ordinary citizens.

"The procedure that protects a former president is the same procedure that protects the farmer taken at night and the young father picked up in an operation in a crowded barangay," Leonen said.

"Whatever we refuse to the powerful, we will soon be unable to guarantee to the powerless,” he added.