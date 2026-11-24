Supreme Court junks bid to question Duterte's arrest, ICC transfer

Former President Rodrigo Duterte boards a chartered plane that is destined for The Hague, Netherlands.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:12 p.m.) — The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the consolidated petitions for habeas corpus challenging the arrest and transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court.

According to the high court, Philippine courts can no longer enforce the writ since Duterte is already detained in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Voting 9-4, the Supreme Court en banc denied the petitions filed by Duterte's children — Sebastian, Veronica and Paolo — on their father's behalf.

The high court held that a writ of habeas corpus is strictly a domestic remedy that cannot be enforced beyond Philippine territory or against an international tribunal.

"Significantly, [Duterte] is not just beyond the Court's coercive powers, but also stands accused before an international tribunal that has assumed jurisdiction over his person," the Supreme Court said.

The high court also pointed out that Duterte is already actively participating in ICC proceedings and pursuing legal remedies there, rendering a domestic writ futile.

Furthermore, because the transfer had already been completed, the Philippine officials named in the petitions no longer have custody or control over him and cannot be ordered to produce or release him.

Legality of arrest left open

The Supreme Court clarified that dismissing the petitions on mootness does not validate the legality of Duterte's arrest and surrender, nor does it mean his constitutional rights were not violated.

Rather, the ruling strictly addresses whether habeas corpus remains a viable remedy.

"The SC explained that any purported violation of Duterte's rights, including claims for compensation or liability, must be pursued through the appropriate legal proceedings rather than through a petition for habeas corpus," the Supreme Court's statement read.

"The SC also clarified that it was not deciding whether it is proper for Duterte to seek relief before the ICC, noting that related issues are more aptly addressed in a separate pending case, G.R. No. 278747," it added.

Concurring and separate opinions

The justices of the high court expressed their respective concurring and dissenting opinions concerning constitutional safeguards and international law.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen agreed that the petitions were moot and saw no legal bar to Duterte's ICC prosecution, though he lamented the majority's failure to settle recurring constitutional questions regarding Republic Act No. 9851, or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law.

He said that by leaving them unanswered, the high court fails to provide needed guidance to judges, lawyers, and law enforcement agencies on the proper application of the provisions of international law and the Constitution.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa also warned that issuing guidelines on serving international warrants in a moot habeas corpus case would effectively benefit only Duterte's identified co-perpetrators.

Justice Caguioa noted that apart from the ICC, the Philippines currently has no international tribunal to which it can surrender a Filipino citizen, arguing that issuing guidelines following the country's withdrawal from the Rome Statute would effectively benefit only Duterte's co-perpetrators.

Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh said that formal extradition was unnecessary since a transfer to the ICC is a "surrender" rather than a state-to-state extradition, while Associate Justice Raul Villanueva maintained that the ICC warrant was valid and backed by the Philippines' obligations to Interpol and RA 9851.

Dissents

Associate Justices Ramon Paul Hernando, Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, Henri Jean Paul Inting and Antonio Kho Jr. opposed the dismissal.

Hernando argued that Duterte's surrender violated fundamental constitutional rights and contended that Section 17 of RA 9851 is unconstitutional for lacking clear safeguards.

Kho also described the transfer as an unconstitutional "extraordinary rendition" carried out without a local court order, warning that dismissing such cases as moot allows authorities to evade judicial review simply by executing transfers rapidly.

Lazaro-Javier and Inting similarly argued that the Court retains authority to rule on the legality of the Philippine officials' actions, with Inting noting that a local ruling on unlawful arrest procedures could affect ICC proceedings under the "abuse of process" doctrine.

Duterte was arrested upon arriving in the Philippines from Hong Kong on March 11, pursuant to an ICC warrant for crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute.

Hours after filing a separate petition to block government cooperation with the ICC, he was flown to The Hague that same evening.

His children filed the habeas corpus petitions the next day, arguing that the ICC warrant was unenforceable following the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute and that his arrest violated the Constitution and domestic laws.