No Pinoy hurt in Israel-Hezbollah rocket fire exchange

(COMBO) In this combination of pictures created on August 25, 2024, photos taken from a position in northern Israel show Hezbollah UAVs being intercepted by the Israeli air force over northern Israel on August 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — No Filipino has been reported injured in the exchange of rocket fire between Israel and Hezbollah last week, according to the Philippine embassy in Tel Aviv.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a preemptive strike on Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon on Sunday.

Hezbollah claimed to have responded by launching hundreds of rockets and drones.

“After receiving initial reports of the attack, the Philippine embassy immediately reached out to Filipino community leaders in northern Israel and continues to coordinate with them to ensure the safety of our countrymen,” the embassy said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of emergency and activated bomb shelters across northern Israel.

The embassy said it continues to closely monitor the developing situation in Israel following the IDF strikes against Hezbollah.

Filipinos in Israel were reminded to prioritize their safety at all times, be prepared to go into a shelter if needed and follow Israel’s security guidelines and the embassy’s updates.