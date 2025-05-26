^

Headlines

Global unity urged vs dangers of AI

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2025 | 12:00am
Global unity urged vs dangers of AI
Speaker Martin Romualdez addresses the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum in Madrid on May 22.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez has warned of the growing dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) being weaponized to spread disinformation, influence politics and undermine democratic institutions, calling for urgent global action and legislative cooperation.

Delivering a special address at the 29th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum (PI-SF) in Madrid Thursday afternoon, Romualdez urged parliaments across the world to confront the “unseen battles” being waged through data manipulation, cyberattacks and AI-generated propaganda.

“In an age when misinformation, cyber warfare and AI disruption threaten the very fabric of our societies, the need for vigilance and unity among democracies has never been greater,” Romualdez said.

He cited the Philippine-led resolution during the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, which called for coordinated national strategies on responsible AI use, aligned with the ASEAN Digital Masterplan.

The resolution, now adopted, encourages member-states to pursue AI innovation while protecting citizens from abuse and manipulation.

Romualdez also underscored the role of lawmakers in ensuring that digital technologies remain tools for progress – not weapons of division.

He called for more cross-border frameworks to regulate tech platforms, increase information literacy and build societal resilience against deepfakes and synthetic media.

The PI-SF, hosted by the Spanish Senate and chaired by former US congressman Robert Pittenger, gathers legislators and security experts to build consensus on responding to global intelligence and cybersecurity challenges.

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Panelo sees dismissal of VP impeach complaint

Panelo sees dismissal of VP impeach complaint

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo is confident that only two things will happen with the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Reelected Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has expressed confidence that the emerging Duterte bloc in the Senate will get more than enough...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec refutes &lsquo;17 million overvoters&rsquo; claim in 2025 midterm elections

Comelec refutes ‘17 million overvoters’ claim in 2025 midterm elections

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has dismissed as misleading the claim that 17 million voters overvoted during the 2025 midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
With Marcos in Malaysia, Bersamin, Remulla, Estrella take command

With Marcos in Malaysia, Bersamin, Remulla, Estrella take command

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 13 hours ago
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla and Agrarian Reform Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos off to ASEAN Summit in Malaysia

Marcos off to ASEAN Summit in Malaysia

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Along with Marcos is his wife, First Lady Liza Marcos, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, Presidential Communications Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guo&rsquo;s money laundering charges boost campaign vs POGOs &ndash; lawmaker

Guo’s money laundering charges boost campaign vs POGOs – lawmaker

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo’s 62 new counts of money laundering charges are a major boost to dismantling Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Passage of universal senior citizen pension bill sought

Passage of universal senior citizen pension bill sought

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
A party-list representing senior citizens has asked Senate President Francis Escudero to get the Universal Senior Citizen...
Headlines
fbtw
Inhibit from NGCP rate reset, CA tells ERC chief

Inhibit from NGCP rate reset, CA tells ERC chief

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The Court of Appeals has ordered Energy Regulatory Commission Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta to inhibit from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bayan Muna hits Imee&rsquo;s Senate presidency bid

Bayan Muna hits Imee’s Senate presidency bid

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Former Bayan Muna congressman Ferdinand Gaite slammed yesterday Sen. Imee Marcos’ announcement of her bid for the Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with