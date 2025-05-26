Global unity urged vs dangers of AI

Speaker Martin Romualdez addresses the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum in Madrid on May 22.

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez has warned of the growing dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) being weaponized to spread disinformation, influence politics and undermine democratic institutions, calling for urgent global action and legislative cooperation.

Delivering a special address at the 29th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum (PI-SF) in Madrid Thursday afternoon, Romualdez urged parliaments across the world to confront the “unseen battles” being waged through data manipulation, cyberattacks and AI-generated propaganda.

“In an age when misinformation, cyber warfare and AI disruption threaten the very fabric of our societies, the need for vigilance and unity among democracies has never been greater,” Romualdez said.

He cited the Philippine-led resolution during the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, which called for coordinated national strategies on responsible AI use, aligned with the ASEAN Digital Masterplan.

The resolution, now adopted, encourages member-states to pursue AI innovation while protecting citizens from abuse and manipulation.

Romualdez also underscored the role of lawmakers in ensuring that digital technologies remain tools for progress – not weapons of division.

He called for more cross-border frameworks to regulate tech platforms, increase information literacy and build societal resilience against deepfakes and synthetic media.

The PI-SF, hosted by the Spanish Senate and chaired by former US congressman Robert Pittenger, gathers legislators and security experts to build consensus on responding to global intelligence and cybersecurity challenges.