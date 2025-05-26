Jinggoyâ€™s son, nephew beaten in Boracay

Jinggoy’s son, nephew beaten in Boracay

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s son Julian and nephew Jefferelly Vitug were beaten up early Saturday morning on Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan.

Estrada confirmed the assault, saying it was unprovoked.

Based on the Malay Municipal Police Station report, the attack occurred around 2:20 a.m. as Julian, 29, and Jeff, 24, were walking along the D’Mall area at Boracay’s Station 2 in Barangay Balabag.

The two said they came from OM Bar when three assailants approached and physically assaulted them without provocation.

Lt. Col. Mar Joseph Ravelo, Malay police chief, said witnesses immediately shouted for police assistance. Patrolman Reyster Padura, who was on duty at the time, quickly responded to the brawl, but failed to capture the fleeing suspects.

Padura then accompanied the complainants to Ciriaco S. Tirol Hospital for medical examination. Julian reportedly suffered a blow to the head, and his toenail was chipped off after the suspects repeatedly kicked him after he went down.

Meanwhile, Jeff sustained an injury to the nose.

Estrada said he immediately flew to Boracay after learning what happened.

“No parent or relative ever wants to hear that their loved ones have been victims of such a senseless act in a place that should be a friendly community and a source of relaxation,” he said.

According to the senator, the assailants reportedly found his son and his nephew “too arrogant.”

In a follow up operation, police identified and arrested three 18-year old suspects, two of which are residents of Barangay Manoc-Manoc, while the other is from Barangay Balabag.

Ravelo said they immediately filed a case against the suspects, who are still detained at Malay PNP detention cell as of yesterday noon.

Although the suspects and the complainants came from the same bar, the cause of the altercation is still unknown.

“It seemed like they just stared at each other wrong. There was no confrontation,” Ravelo said, adding that the three suspects had no prior police records.