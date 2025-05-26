DOST chief: Pinoys should embrace AI

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela, Philippines — In this day and age, even senior citizens should be empowered to learn the basics of artificial intelligence (AI).

That’s according to Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum, who emphasized the need for Filipinos to be open-minded in embracing AI amid the potential threats it could bring to the job market.

“At this point, even I should learn AI,” Solidum, who began working as a government scientist in 1984, said of himself.

It will be a challenge, however, to integrate older Filipinos into the fray, given that only 18 percent of people aged 65 and above have at least one skill related to information and computing technology, according to a 2021 report by state-run think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies.

“We should look at history. There have been many technological changes and advancements throughout the years,” Solidum told reporters on Friday during a press conference for the 3rd International Smart City Exposition and Networking Engagement at the Isabela Convention Center.

People should be “willing to learn new things,” he said when asked if AI could lead to massive job losses.

“Of course, there will be work that would have to stop, but there will be work that will be opened up,” Solidum said.

The Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 forecasts that global megatrends, including AI and big data analytics, will provide “opportunities for enhancing economic development and well-being of millions” before the decade ends.