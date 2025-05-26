^

Headlines

DOST chief: Pinoys should embrace AI

EJ Macababbad - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2025 | 12:00am
DOST chief: Pinoys should embrace AI
This illustration photograph taken in Helsinki on June 12, 2023, shows an AI (Artificial Intelligence) logo blended with four fake Twitter accounts bearing profile pictures apparently generated by Artificial Intelligence software.
Olivier MORIN / AFP

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela, Philippines — In this day and age, even senior citizens should be empowered to learn the basics of artificial intelligence (AI).

That’s according to Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum, who emphasized the need for Filipinos to be open-minded in embracing AI amid the potential threats it could bring to the job market.

“At this point, even I should learn AI,” Solidum, who began working as a government scientist in 1984, said of himself.

It will be a challenge, however, to integrate older Filipinos into the fray, given that only 18 percent of people aged 65 and above have at least one skill related to information and computing technology, according to a 2021 report by state-run think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies.

“We should look at history. There have been many technological changes and advancements throughout the years,” Solidum told reporters on Friday during a press conference for the 3rd International Smart City Exposition and Networking Engagement at the Isabela Convention Center.

People should be “willing to learn new things,” he said when asked if AI could lead to massive job losses.

“Of course, there will be work that would have to stop, but there will be work that will be opened up,” Solidum said.

The Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 forecasts that global megatrends, including AI and big data analytics, will provide “opportunities for enhancing economic development and well-being of millions” before the decade ends.

AI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Panelo sees dismissal of VP impeach complaint

Panelo sees dismissal of VP impeach complaint

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo is confident that only two things will happen with the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Reelected Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has expressed confidence that the emerging Duterte bloc in the Senate will get more than enough...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec refutes &lsquo;17 million overvoters&rsquo; claim in 2025 midterm elections

Comelec refutes ‘17 million overvoters’ claim in 2025 midterm elections

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has dismissed as misleading the claim that 17 million voters overvoted during the 2025 midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
With Marcos in Malaysia, Bersamin, Remulla, Estrella take command

With Marcos in Malaysia, Bersamin, Remulla, Estrella take command

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 13 hours ago
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla and Agrarian Reform Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos off to ASEAN Summit in Malaysia

Marcos off to ASEAN Summit in Malaysia

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Along with Marcos is his wife, First Lady Liza Marcos, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, Presidential Communications Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;VP impeachment trial won&rsquo;t derail Senate tasks&rsquo;

‘VP impeachment trial won’t derail Senate tasks’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The coming Senate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will not interfere with the regular legislative duties...
Headlines
fbtw
Jinggoy&rsquo;s son, nephew beaten in Boracay

Jinggoy’s son, nephew beaten in Boracay

By Jennifer Rendon | 1 hour ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s son Julian and nephew Jefferelly Vitug were beaten up early Saturday morning on Boracay Island...
Headlines
fbtw
Global unity urged vs dangers of AI

Global unity urged vs dangers of AI

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has warned of the growing dangers posed by artificial intelligence being weaponized to spread...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers sign manifesto of support for Speaker

Lawmakers sign manifesto of support for Speaker

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez is likely to retain his position coming into the 20th Congress, following a manifesto of support...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with