Ateneo de Manila clinches highest Bar exams passing rate anew

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo de Manila University yielded 94.08% passing rate in the 2023 Bar exams, making it the top performing law school with more than 100 Bar exams passers anew.

Out of 169 Bar examinees from AdMU, 159 successfully passed the law school test.

Last year, the university also ranked first with a 96.74% passing rate or 178 passers from its 184 takers.

A total of 3,891 out of 10,791 examinees passed the 2023 Bar examinations which was held last September.

AdMU outperformed San Beda University with 92.20% passing rate, University of San Carlos with 90.91%, University of the Philippines with 89.45% and University of Santo Tomas with 85.25%.

Bar Chair 2023 and Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando also announced that the following law schools emerged as the top among those with 51 to 100 Bar candidates who passed:

University of Cebu

Xavier University - Ateneo de Cagayan

Far Eastern University

University of San Jose - Recoletos

Dr. V Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation

On the other hand, these are the top 5 law schools that has 11 to 50 Bar candidate passers:

University of Makati

Saint Louis University

Ateneo de Davao University

Bulacan State University

University of Mindanao

Polytechnic University of the Philippines

AdMU's high passing rate was registered amid the lower overall passing rate for the 2023 Bar exams wherein 36.77% passed, slightly decreased from last year's 43.47% passing rate.

Last year, a total of 9,183 individuals participated in the exams, with the Supreme Court reporting that 10,387 candidates successfully completed the three-day licensure examinations held across 14 testing centers nationwide in September.

The topnotchers and the full list of Bar passers can be viewed in the following links: