Gatchalian lauds JV for weeding out P97 billion ‘non-compliant’ projects

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian lauded finance committee chairman Sen. JV Ejercito for being stricter than him in handling the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027, which saw P97.5 billion in public works projects excised for being non-compliant.

Speaking to radio dzMM yesterday, Gatchalian said he also removed questionable budget items when he was finance committee chair that scrutinized the 2026 national budget.

While technical descriptions were required last year, the finance committee now under Ejercito is requiring more documentation, like programs of works, certificates of implementability, Regional Development Council approval and correct geotagging coordinates.

Gatchalian said his own research flagged 295 public works projects worth P8.836 billion based on the executive’s spending plan, the National Expenditure Program.

He was shocked that the current finance committee weeded out up to P97.5 billion in noncompliant projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)’s proposed outlay.

“From P8.8 billion to P90-plus billion. I was surprised how strict Senator JV is. When he gives a deadline, finished or not finished, pass your paper,” Gatchalian said.

“And that’s correct. What we started in 2026 has become stricter,” he added.

Gatchalian welcomed the Senate move to reverse the cuts in foreign-assisted projects (FAPs) done by the House of Representatives in the latter’s version of the General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

Among the projects with restored government counterpart funding are the Metro Manila Subway, North-South Commuter Railway, Cavite-Bataan bridge and the Laguna Lakeshore road network.

“There’s a big difference between the Senate committee report and House GAB. The foreign-assisted projects were restored. The Senate rule now is no supporting documents, no budget,” Gatchalian said.

He said the finance committee under Ejercito will sponsor the budget tomorrow, signaling the start of marathon plenary debates on different agencies’ proposed budgets.

Gatchalian vowed that the Senate would finish its plenary debates in record time to pass the budget on final reading and immediately hold a bicameral conference committee meeting with the House to reconcile their conflicting GAB versions, to meet its target of ratifying the budget before Dec. 17 or the session adjournment.