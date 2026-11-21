Romualdez co-accused granted conditional immunity after surrender

Former House speaker Martin Romualdez is shown under guard at the Quezon City Jail in this CCTV image released by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology on Nov. 5, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Conditional immunity has been given to Felicito Guevarra, a co-accused of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez in a P7.44-billion plunder case, the Office of the Ombudsman said on Friday, November 20.

Following Guevarra’s surrender to the National Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, the Ombudsman said his immunity rests on his full and truthful testimony.

Guevarra was ordered to remain in the country and stay under the protection of the Department of Justice, as well as turn over all of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp.’s records and devices.

"Mr. Guevarra personally handled Samchan’s operations. His testimony and records will help the prosecution trace the movement of funds alleged in the charge sheet. The charges against the other accused stand as filed,” the Ombudsman said.

Samchan is alleged to have aided and abetted Romualdez through money laundering.

The company has returned all earnings from questioned transactions to the Bureau of Treasury.