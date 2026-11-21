WATCH: Marcos questions protests against Pax Silica, says 'AI is here to stay'

MANILA, Philippines — President Bongbong Marcos said he was "perplexed" by the demonstrations against the US-led Pax Silica initiative, stressing there is no signed deal yet and that no data centers would be built in the area designated for the AI development initiative.

"If we do not invest in it in time, in effort, in money, then wala na. Wala na tayong pag-asa because that is the economy, the global economy in the next few years... You may not like AI. You might like AI. You might be scared of AI. Whatever it is, you cannot do anything. AI is here and will be here to stay," Marcos said in Shenzhen, China on Friday, November 20.

He added that Pax Silica presents an opportunity for the Philippines to participate in global discussions on AI and the initiative, urging the country to take "full advantage" of it.

"What you do is understand what it is. Understand what the industry is doing and how that can benefit us, how it can benefit the Philippines, how it can benefit ASEAN, how it can benefit the global economy. That's why Pax Silica is important," Marcos said. — Geraldine Santos