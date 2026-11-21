Philippines named Best Retirement Destination

The Philippines took the Asia’s Best Retirement Destination award in 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has been named the Best Retirement Destination in the World at the TripZilla Excellence Awards 2026, the international media group announced earlier this month.

The Philippines took the Asia’s Best Retirement Destination award in 2025.

The Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) was recognized as Best Retiree Support Program, marking a proud milestone and celebrating its commitment to delivering outstanding experiences and services.

Now on its 12th edition, the TripZilla Excellence Awards honor outstanding travel brands, destinations and organizations for their achievements and contributions to the travel industry.

Issued by the Bureau of Immigration through the PRA, the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV) is a special non-immigrant visa granting permanent stay and multiple-entry privileges to foreign nationals.

Alongside it, the PRA’s WE CARE initiative simplifies paperwork and expands client care, health care and lifestyle services.

“We are truly honored to receive this award. This recognition is a wonderful encouragement to our team and a reminder of the importance of the work we do. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way, and we look forward to building on this achievement in the years ahead,” said Bob Zozobrado, CEO and general manager of PRA.

The PRA is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism responsible for promoting the Philippines as a premier retirement destination while attracting and assisting foreign retirees and former Filipinos to retire, invest and permanently reside in the country.