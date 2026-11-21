Duterte camp to ICC: Exclude recorded testimony of ex-DDS

Photos courtesy of the International Criminal Court show former president Rodrigo Duterte during his first in-person appearance before the tribunal since his arrest in March 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte has urged the trial judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to exclude the recorded testimony of a former police officer who claimed to be a former member of the so-called Davao death squad (DDS).

In a 12-page filing dated Nov. 18, defense lawyer Peter Haynes opposed the prosecution’s request to admit the prior recorded testimony of the witness identified as “P-0002.”

The prosecution, in its original request, described the witness as a former Davao City Police officer who was part of the death squad.

“P-0002’s evidence supports the existence of a policy to neutralize alleged criminals in Davao City, as shown by, (i) the provision of financial incentives; (ii) the use of State and civilian forces and (iii) the dissemination of this policy by Mr. Duterte to the perpetrators,” read the Nov. 5 filing of acting prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang.

Niang requested the Trial Chamber III to allow the recorded testimony of the witness as he is no longer available to testify during the trial. It was unclear why the witness is no longer available to testify.

According to Haynes, admitting P-0002’s recorded testimony would be prejudicial to Duterte as the defense would not be able to cross examine him during trial proceedings.

“P-0002’s statement contains repeated references to Mr. Duterte’s acts and conduct, on which the prosecution places heavy reliance in its trial brief,” the defense lawyer said.

These include allegations on Duterte’s supposed role in establishing the death squad, as well as direct orders to commit various crimes.

Haynes also questioned the probative value of the recorded testimony, claiming that P-0002 is an unreliable witness.

ICC case strong

Former United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Agnès Callamard is confident the ICC will convict Duterte for crimes against humanity.

Callamard, now secretary general of Amnesty International, told The STAR on Friday there is enough evidence to establish Duterte’s role in the alleged crimes.

“Sadly for ex-president Duterte, he has left behind much evidence of his commitment to killings. He has made many public statements. He has called for others to kill. He has demanded killings. He has done so over and over and over again,” he said.

“It’s not about the number of cases. It is about demonstrating the organized nature of the killings, and I suspect that the International Criminal Court has all the evidence that it needs,” she added.

Despite the ongoing proceedings at The Hague, Callamard maintained the Philippine government still has a lot to do to ensure that all victims attain justice.

“Handing over Duterte to the International Criminal Court was a good thing, but it is not enough. They now need to take a step to tackle the culture of impunity within the Philippines,” she said.