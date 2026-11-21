PNP: Keep virtual crimes inside games

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reminded video game enthusiasts to draw a strict boundary between virtual violence and real-world conduct following the release of a highly anticipated crime-themed video game.

In a statement on Friday, November 20, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed that criminal acts depicted in popular digital entertainment must never be imitated in real life, where the rule of law and respect for human life prevail.

“Entertainment must never blur our understanding of right and wrong. What may be permissible in a virtual world has no place in real life when it violates the law, endangers others, or disregards human life,” Nartatez said.

The advisory comes alongside similar warnings issued by law enforcement agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia urging players not to replicate virtual crimes following the rollout of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI.

Nartatez noted that reinforcing this distinction among the youth is especially urgent amid recent concerns over student-involved violence and firearms, including a string of school shootings in past months.

“Every act of violence in the real world has consequences that cannot be reversed by a reset button or a respawn. We must strengthen awareness among our youth that firearms are not toys, violence is never a solution, and protecting human life must always come first,” he said.

Urging young Filipinos to exercise sound judgment both online and offline, the police chief reminded gamers that real-world actions carry permanent accountability.

The statement of the PNP chief came after the release of GTA VI on November 19.

GTA is an open-world action-adventure series by Rockstar Games that centers on criminal activity and features graphic, realistic violence.