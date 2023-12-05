LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2023 Bar exams
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court released on Tuesday the list of top-performing law schools in the 2023 Bar examinations.
The SC recognized the top-performing schools in two categories: first-time takers and all candidates. In each category, law schools were recognized based on the number of Bar hopefuls.
For first-time candidates, the following were the top performing schools:
For all takers, the following schools did well:
According to the Supreme Court, 3,812 out of 10,387 takers passed the 2023 Bar exams, resulting in a passing rate of 36.77% — Gaea Katreena Cabico
