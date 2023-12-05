^

LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2023 Bar exams

Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 1:57pm
LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2023 Bar exams
Individuals respond to the unveiling of the 2023 Bar Exam results at the Supreme Court in Padre Faura, Manila on Dec. 5, 2023.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court released on Tuesday the list of top-performing law schools in the 2023 Bar examinations.

The SC recognized the top-performing schools in two categories: first-time takers and all candidates. In each category, law schools were recognized based on the number of Bar hopefuls. 

For first-time candidates, the following were the top performing schools:

For all takers, the following schools did well:

According to the Supreme Court, 3,812 out of 10,387 takers passed the 2023 Bar exams, resulting in a passing rate of 36.77% — Gaea Katreena Cabico

2023 BAR EXAMS

BAR EXAMS

SUPREME COURT
