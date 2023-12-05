^

December 5, 2023 | 7:55am
LIVE updates: 2023 Bar exams results
This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Manila.
Philstar.com, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court is set to release the results of the 2023 Bar exams on Tuesday, December 5.

The list of successful examinees will be displayed on LED walls within the SC's courtyard in Padre Faura Street in Manila.

SC Public Information Office has also earlier released QR codes where the public can access the results online.

Associate Justice and 2023 Bar Chair Ramon Paul Hernando is set to announce the results at 12 noon but the LED display will be open for public viewing until 6 p.m.

Here are the latest updates on the anticipated 2023 Bar Exams results release. (Can't view the live updates. Click here.)

2023 BAR EXAMS

BAR EXAMS

RAMON PAUL HERNANDO

SUPREME COURT
