LIST: Top 2023 Bar passers

Philstar.com
December 5, 2023
LIST: Top 2023 Bar passers
Individuals respond to the unveiling of the 2023 Bar Exam results at the Supreme Court in Padre Faura, Manila on Dec. 5, 2023.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:21 p.m.) — The Supreme Court released on Tuesday the list of topnotchers for the 2023 Bar examinations, with Ephraim Bie from the University of Santo Tomas topping this year’s test. 

Out of the 10,387 Bar hopefuls who took the exams, 3,812 successfully passed, resulting in a passing rate of 36.77%.

Here is the list of Bar passers who garnered the 20 highest total averages:

  • Bie, Ephraim Porciuncula (UST, 89.2625%)
  • Vivit, Mark Josel Padua (ADMU, 89.1250%)
  • Francisco, Frances Camille Altonaga (San Beda University, 88.9125%)
  • Tang, Nathaniel Nino Alipio (Aquinas-UST-Legazpi, 88.6500%)
  • Flores, David Joseph Austria (DLSU, 88.5500%)
  • Samaniego, Ralph Vincent Salvador (UP, 88.4750%)
  • Antonio, Bryan Gerard Tapnio (ADMU, 88.3125%)
  • Buencamino, Pio Vincent Roura (UST, 88.2500%)
  • Batulan, Paolo (University of San Jose - Recoletos, 88.2500%)
  • Batusita, Grace Abigail Morales (Angeles University Foundation School of Law, 88.0625%)
  • Non, Zes Trina Banares (Aquinas-UST-Legazpi, 88.0125%)
  • Chan, Jayson Ong (Saint Paul School of Professional Studies, 88.0125%)
  • Calderon, Maria Sofia Esguerra (San Beda University, 88.0000%)
  • Cruz, Cedric Jerome Moya (Bulacan State University, 87.9250%)
  • Ocampo, Marvin Joseph Manarang (UP, 87.9125%)
  • Rueda, Yvette Veronique de Guzman (University of Makati, 87.8750%)
  • Pobar, Dionisio III Tenorio (UP, 87.8375%)
  • Barrion, Vince Benedict Abu (UP, 87.8000%)
  • Guzman, Paolo Luna (UP, 87.7875%)
  • Balisong, Rockylle Dominique Laureta (San Beda University, 87.7375%)
  • Panotes, Claudine de Luna (Arellano University, 87.6875%)
  • Co, Janel Nathalie Ang (ADMU, 87.6625%)
Screenshot of Top 20 Bar examinees for 2023.
Supreme Court

 

Gaea Katreena Cabico

